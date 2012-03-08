(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund here

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund, a fund managed by Henderson Global Investors, a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. Launched in October 1996, the current portfolio managers (PMs) and investment process have been in place since 2001. The Henderson HF Global Technology Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with USD1.6bn of assets, as of end-February 2012. The fund is a technology sector fund, and has a long term, mega cap, secular growth bias. The focus is on identifying companies with market-leading technology, strong fundamentals and superior market positioning. Fundamental company and industry analysis is combined with a thematic overlay. Stock selection and portfolio construction is enacted by the PMs who have autonomy to run the portfolio, but are subject to strict oversight from an independent risk function. The fund's benchmark, the MSCI AC World IT index, is used as an anchor for the portfolio, although the PMs are not constrained by it. The fund is co-managed by Stuart O'Gorman and Ian Warmerdam, who have a combined experience of over 20 years specifically in the technology equity sector. The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Sector Information Tech" on both a 10 and five year basis. The strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of five (highest quintile) over 10 and five years, and four over three years. Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP64.3bn assets under management (AuM) as of end-December 2011. Henderson has a long track record of managing speciality technology assets since 1983, and the technology team currently manage a total of around USD3bn. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR. To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Funds' Investment Processes and Operational Attributes (New York Ratings Team)