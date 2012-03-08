(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to DCP Midstream Partners, LP's (DPM) proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Ratings Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the offering are expected to go in part, towards financing DPM's announced acquisition of the remaining interest in the Southeast Texas System from its general partner, DCP Midstream LLC (DCP Midstream; IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook), to repay all outstanding borrowings under DPM's existing term loan, and for general partnership purposes. If the Southeast Texas transaction is not consummated DPM will use the proceeds to pay down revolver borrowings and the outstanding term loan, which was $135 million at Dec. 31, 2011. DPM's ratings reflect the significant benefits and strong operational and financial linkage DPM has with its sponsor and general partner, DCP Midstream and indirectly with DCP Midstream's owners, Spectra Energy Corp. (SE; IDR:'BBB'; Stable Outlook) and ConocoPhillips Inc. (COP; IDR: 'A'; Rating Watch Negative). The ratings also reflect the ongoing improvement in DCP Partners' stand-alone credit profile as credit metrics and business risk continue to move more in line with other investment grade master limited partnerships (MLPs) possessing asset bases with similar operational and business risk profiles. Key Credit Considerations: Sponsor Support: DCP Midstream's ownership of DPM's general partner (GP) interest gives DCP Midstream significant control over DPM's operations, including most major strategic decisions such as investment plans, distributions, and management of daily operations. There is a significant overlap of management and operations personnel, including centralized treasury functions performed by DCP Midstream. DCP Midstream has also provided significant support for DCP Partners including ongoing credit support, partly in the form of derivative counterparty guarantees. DCP Midstream, SE and COP are also major counterparties to DPM. Meanwhile, DPM provides DCP Midstream a low cost source of financing and access to equity markets. Fitch expects DCP Midstream, SE, and COP to continue to support DPM's credit quality including maintaining a capital structure and business risk profile in line with other investment grade MLPs and growing distributions modestly to maintain a solid distribution coverage ratio. Cash Flow Stability: DPM possesses relatively predictable cash flows which are supported by the company's portfolio of fee-based assets and an active hedging program that helps moderate commodity price exposure. To generate more stable cash flows the growth of DPM has primarily been through the addition of fee-based assets, which currently represents -60% of projected gross margin for 2012, this is expected to grow to -80% by 2015. DPM's liquidity remains strong with roughly $507 million in cash and availability under its $1 billion revolver at year-end 2011. Maturities are also manageable with no significant maturities until 2015. Strategic Location of Assets: DPM benefits from the strategic location of its midstream assets, which touch several core U.S. natural gas producing basins and are often integrated with assets owned by DCP Midstream, and the strategic location of DPM's wholesale propane terminals which serve high-volume retailers in Northeast markets. As such, DPM achieves steady demand from its core customers as well as good growth opportunities for organic investments. Hedging Program: DPM actively manages the majority of its commodity exposure through a hedging program, with shorter tenor direct hedges on natural gas liquids (NGLs), and long-dated swap positions on natural gas and crude oil as a proxy for NGLs through 2016. Fitch recognizes that direct hedging of NGLs is typically limited to 12 to 18 months due to the lack of liquidity for NGL positions. Per recent guidance, the company has hedged more than 65% of its 2012 forecast gross margin that is exposed to commodity prices. Given the limited market for NGL hedges, DCP Partners uses crude oil swaps as a proxy for hedging its NGL production in the outer years and then perfects those hedges by converting directly to NGL hedges which helps mitigate some of DPM's sensitivity to the crude to NGL relationship. Fitch notes that the historical correlation between crude oil and NGLs does not always hold, particularly in highly volatile price environments. Fitch notes that a significant change in the correlation can result in a large swing in cash flows. Volume Sensitivity: While taking significant steps to mitigate the volatility of prices, DPM has exposure to throughput volumes on its assets. DPM has very few take-or-pay agreements that eliminate volumetric risk. Lower volumes can be driven by many factors including: lower throughput on the company's gathering and processing assets due to reduced production from upstream producers, lower throughput due to lower upstream production or due to bypassing NGL processing facilities when natural gas prices are very high (much less frequent in recent years and expected to remain so) and lower propane volumes delivered through its terminals due to warm weather, conservation and fuel switching. Catalysts for positive rating action include sustained improvement in leverage metrics, continued shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources; catalysts for a negative rating action include continued large scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than expected debt borrowings, increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices. Fitch rates DPM as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured rating 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Peter Molica Director Fitch, Inc. +1-212-908-0288, One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Ralph Pellecchia Senior Director +1-212-908-0586 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky, Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Midstream Services' (Dec. 7, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage 2012 Outlook: Midstream Services (New York Ratings Team)