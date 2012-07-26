July 26 - Window variable rate demand bonds (window VRDBs) issued by high-quality municipal and tax-exempt entities offer money market funds (MMFs) a diversification opportunity, according to Fitch Ratings. Window VRDBs, first issued in 2009, are designed to offer MMFs an alternative to invest in a high credit quality instrument backed by the issuer-provided liquidity rather than a third-party financial institution. A typical window VRDB program features a 30-day tender notice and a six-month funding period during which the issuer has the option to call the securities, to refund or redeem, or to convert to another window mode at a new spread or another security type. For example, a liquidity facility from a third party could be obtained. Fitch notes that lengthy tender notice and funding periods may create greater liquidity risk for MMFs relative to conventional variable rate demand notes with a seven-day tender notice. Fitch believes that in order to account for the incremental liquidity risk of window VRDBs, MMFs must consider the full extent of the potential remarketing and funding windows while calculating the portfolio's weighted average life and analyzing the overall portfolio liquidity. Despite the increased liquidity risk, all recent window VRDB issuances have been oversubscribed. The high level of investor interest reflects the relatively small number of window VRDBs issued to date and the scarcity of other higher quality investment options. The full report 'Primer: Window Variable Rate Demand Bond: Improved Diversification Costs Liquidity' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Primer: Window Variable-Rate Demand Bonds (Improved Diversification Costs Liquidity) (New York Ratings Team)