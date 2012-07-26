(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VG Microfinance-Invest Nr. 1 GmbH'
senior CDO notes at 'B+sf'. The Outlook is Negative.
Since the last review, three of the underlying loans have been upgraded.
However, the credit quality of the portfolio remains in the 'B'/'CCC' range.
More than 35% of the portfolio is rated 'CCC' or below or not rated.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern about the refinancing risk of the
underlying loans. All loans are bullet and due to mature in December 2014.
The transaction benefits from generous structural protection mechanisms through
credit enhancement of 44% and also excess spread. The agency expects the notes
to be able to withstand the default of four to five of the largest obligors,
depending on the timing of the defaults. If the underlying loans were to default
at their maturity date, excess spread benefit would be negligible.
The transaction consists of subordinated credit exposure against 20 (initially
21) microfinance institutions globally distributed across 15 jurisdictions. The
institutions were selected by Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') in
its role as seller and protection buyer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Source of information: Investor reports
