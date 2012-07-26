(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings affirms DCP Midstream LLC's (DCP) ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2.' The Ratings Outlook is Stable. Fitch's affirmation reflects DCP's conservative capital structure and the scale, scope, and geographic diversity of DCP's assets. DCP's operations sit over several liquids rich basins which should provide meaningful economic benefit and growth opportunities. Fitch notes that DCP retains a relatively high sensitivity to commodity prices but believes that the cash flow volatility is partially mitigated by the strength of DCP's balance sheet, the structuring of DCP's gathering and processing contracts and the 'must run' nature of much of the company's assets. Other credit considerations include DCP's flexibility in reducing dividends to its sponsors to conserve cash, and the fact a significant portion of DCP's future consolidated capital expenditures are expected to be funded by DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Fitch expects DCP's 2012 earnings, cash flow and credit metrics to be negatively impacted by the current commodity price environment. DCP's earnings and cash flow have among the highest sensitivity to spot natural gas liquids (NGLs) pricing relative to midstream processor peers, with only about 15% of gross margin derived from fee-based contracts, and the remainder linked to spot pricing. Given the dramatic declines in NGLs pricing in the first half of the year and a significant capital expenditure program, the company's credit metrics are expected to be relatively weak over the next several years. On a consolidated basis, Fitch expects DCP's leverage to be between 3.75x to 4.0x for 2012 and 3.5x to 3.7x for 2013. Fitch remains concerned that current price weakness could linger or prices could move lower, particularly if there is significant macro-economic weakness. Should a further reduction in current commodity prices cause DCP's cash flow, earnings and metrics to weaken beyond the 4.0x range on a sustained basis, Fitch would likely consider a negative ratings action. Bank revolver covenants requires DCP to maintain a consolidated leverage ratio (consolidated debt/consolidated EBITDA) of not more than 5.0x with a step up to 5.5x for three quarters after a qualifying acquisition. DCP has maintained capital market access throughout the recent recession and liquidity remains strong. DCP is a 50:50 joint venture of Phillips66 (PSX) and Spectra Energy Capital, LLC (SE; IDR 'BBB'; Stable Outlook). DCP's Board is comprised of directors appointed by SE and PSX proportionally. As such, DCP's owners have significant influence on the operational and financial strategies of DCP. However, DCP's ratings are neither linked to nor dependent on its sponsors and no cross guarantees of debt exist. Under the terms of its LLC agreement, DCP is required to make quarterly distributions to its sponsors using a formula based on allocated taxable income. These distributions are intended to cover taxes on DCP's income. In addition, DCP makes discretionary dividend payments to its sponsors. DCP typically dividends out nearly all of its free cash flow to its sponsors annually. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS Strong Balance Sheet/History of Conservative Capital Discipline: --DCP has consistently run between 2.5x-3.5x debt/EBITDA and greater than 5.0x EBITDA interest coverage even in low commodity price environments. DCP's management has expressed a commitment to targeting a 2.5x to 3.5x leverage ratio through-out commodity price cycles. DCP's owners have exhibited a willingness to forego dividends and DCP has shown an ability to operate within its operating cash generation as capital market access tightened and commodity prices fell during the recent recession. Fitch expects these conservative fiscal management practices to continue and remain supportive of the company's rating. Scale/Scope of Operations: DCP is one of the largest stand-alone natural gas processor in the United States, and it has a robust presence in all of the key production regions within the country. The size and breadth of DCP's operations allow it to offer its customers end-to-end gathering, processing, storage and transportation solutions giving DCP a competitive advantage within the regions where they have significant scale. Additionally, Fitch believes that the company's large asset base provides a platform for growth opportunities across its footprint. DCP's current large capital spending program has a particular focus on the Eagle Ford shale, the Rockies and the Permian Basin, all areas in need of gathering and processing and NGL logistics infrastructure as production in the liquids rich regions of these plays is increasing. Commodity Price Exposure: DCP does not hedge its commodity risk directly. It instead tries to balance its contract mix to help to reduce exposure to commodity price volatility while still providing what management feels is an appropriate amount of upside should commodity prices continue to show strength. DCP uses a mix of fixed-fee (15%), Percentage of Proceeds (POP; 50%), and keep-whole (15%) contracts to give the company some offsetting commodity exposure which management believes gives them the appropriate risk/reward for the business. Fitch expects recent weakness in NGL pricing will negatively impact earnings and cash flow for 2012 and 2013. Fitch expects minor price improvements for NGLs from current levels in the second half of 2012 and 2013; however, expectations are that the NGL will price at levels closer to 45%-50% of crude rather than the greater than 60% it averaged for 2011. Parental Relationship: DCP's owners have shown both the ability and willingness to forgo dividends from DCP in order to support DCP's operating needs and investment grade credit ratings. Fitch views DCP's ratings on a stand-alone basis rather than reflective of any notching of its parent ratings. There are no cross guarantees of debt or other arrangements that would require a review of consolidated credit. PSX recently became an owner of DCP following PSX's separation from ConocoPhillips. Subsidiary Relationship: DCP owns a 26% limited partner interest and a 0.8% general partner interest (including all the Incentive Distribution Rights) in DCP Midstream Partners (DPM; Fitch IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook). DPM was formed by DCP to own, operate, acquire and develop a portfolio of midstream assets. DPM provides DCP access to equity markets and a low cost of capital financing vehicle and the ability to fund capital expenditures and debt repayment with dropdown proceeds while maintaining financial interest in cash flows. DCP's ownership of DPM's general partner (GP) interest gives DCP significant control over DPM's operations, including most major strategic decisions including investment plans, distributions, and management of daily operations. As a result, Fitch notches DPM one notch below DCP's ratings. Liquidity: DCP's liquidity remains strong with roughly $1.6 billion in cash and availability under its $2 billion revolver which matures 2017. Maturities at DCP are light with only $250 million in notes due 2013 and $200 million due in 2015. Additionally, DCP has access to a $1 billion delayed draw term loan which is expected to be used to help fund capital expenditures. At March 2012, DCP has $750 million in availability under the term loan, which matures in 2014. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Change in hedging strategy to limit commodity price volatility exposure. --Significant decrease in leverage. Negative: Future develop