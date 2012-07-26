(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed B-Arena NV/SA, Compartment N.2's
(B-Arena II) class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying assets in the
portfolio and the sufficient credit enhancement to support the ratings.
The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated and
serviced by Delta Lloyd Bank Belgie (Delta Lloyd, not rated) in Belgium.
As of April 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by more than three months was
at 12bps of current pool balance, with no defaults reported to date. Given the
low pipeline of late-stage arrears, defaults and realised losses are expected to
be limited in the next 18 months. Fitch expects the performance of the
underlying assets to be stable in the current economic environment. The agency
also expects the transaction to generate sufficient excess spread to cover the
limited realised loss expected in the upcoming payment dates, thus no reserve
fund draws are likely to occur in the near term.
The non-amortising reserve fund in combination with the sequential amortisation
of notes will assist further build-up of credit enhancement.
In addition to a fully funded reserve fund, the transaction also features a
liquidity facility, with a floor of EUR10m, which can be used to cover revenue
shortfalls. Fitch's analysis of the transaction also assumed that the liquidity
facility and the reserve fund together would be available to mitigate any
commingling and payment interruption risks, should the servicer, Delta Lloyd
default. For this reason, the agency affirmed the ratings of the notes.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports.
