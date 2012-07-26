(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to LifePoint Hospitals,
Inc.'s (LifePoint) new $450 million senior bank term loan and $350 million
senior revolving credit facility due July 2017. The new term loan and revolver
will replace the existing bank debt, including refinancing the $443 million term
loan. LifePoint's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is rated 'BB' by Fitch. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $1.7 billion of debt at
March 31, 2012. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this
release.
The ratings reflect the following:
--At 3.0x EBITDA at March 31, 2012, LifePoint's gross debt leverage is amongst
the lowest in the for-profit hospital industry. Debt levels pro forma for the
bank debt refinancing are unchanged.
--Fitch expects debt could trend higher at the end of 2012 as the result of
funding acquisitions and a higher level of capital expenditures, but remain
consistent with the company's publicly stated leverage target of 3x-4x EBITDA.
--Liquidity is solid. While lower profitability and higher capital expenditures
could pressure the level of free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less
dividends and capital expenditures) generation, Fitch expects it to remain above
$150 million annually. Debt maturities for 2012-2013 are manageable.
--Organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry are weak and
Fitch expects them to remain so through the second half of 2012. LifePoint's
recent hospital acquisitions are supporting growth for the company.
SOLID BALANCE SHEET HELPS ACQUISITION STRATEGY
LifePoint has consistently demonstrated a strong level of financial flexibility
in recent years and at current levels the financial and credit metrics provide
significant headroom within the 'BB' rating category. Gross debt leverage is
among the lowest in the for-profit hospital industry, dropping to 3.0x EBITDA at
March 31, 2012, as a result of growth in EBITDA primarily through the
contribution of recently acquired hospitals. Debt-to-EBITDA equals 1.2x through
the senior secured bank debt, 1.5x through the senior unsecured notes, and 3.0x
through the senior subordinated convertible notes.
Fitch believes LifePoint's debt leverage could trend slightly higher at the end
of 2012 as the result of the funding of hospital acquisitions, but will remain
consistent with the 'BB' rating category and below the upper end of the
company's stated target leverage range of 3.0x-4.0x debt-to-EBITDA.
Fitch believes that LifePoint's relatively stronger balance sheet, coupled with
a track record of successfully managing sole provider hospitals in rural
markets, help make the company an attractive acquirer in its preferred markets.
However, based upon the relatively higher debt leverage levels of LifePoint's
industry peers, Fitch does not believe that the company has a financial
incentive to manage its balance sheet with debt below 3.0x EBITDA.
GOOD FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
A favorable debt maturity schedule and adequate liquidity also support
LifePoint's credit profile. Following the refinancing of the undrawn bank
revolver, which was due to mature in December 2012, there are no debt maturities
in the capital structure until 2014 when the $575 million senior subordinated
convertible notes mature. The $225 million senior subordinated convertible
debentures due 2025 are puttable to the company in February 2013. Based on the
terms of the new credit agreement, which includes an accordion feature
permitting additional secured debt subject to a leverage ratio condition, Fitch
expects the company will have financial flexibility to refinance the notes
should holders put the notes to the company.
At March 31, 2012, liquidity was provided by approximately $116 million of cash,
availability on the company's $350 million bank credit facility revolver ($322
million available reduced for outstanding letters of credit), and FCF ($133
million for the latest 12 months period, defined as cash from operations
less dividends and capital expenditures).
Fitch projects that LifePoint's FCF will contract by about $30 million in 2012
versus the 2011 level of $182 million. This is because of lower profitability
and higher capital expenditures. An expectation for a slight contraction in the
EBITDA margin in 2012 is primarily because of the integration of less profitable
acquired hospitals.
Capital investments in recently acquired hospitals and spending to implement
electronic health records systems are driving a higher level of capital
expenditures. LifePoint's capital expenditures as a percent of revenue ticked up
to 6.2% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010, and Fitch expects a higher level of spending
to persist in 2012. A higher level of capital expenditures is consistent with
the broader industry trend.
RURAL MARKET RECOVERY LAGGING BROADER INDUSTRY
LifePoint operates 56 acute-care hospitals, primarily located in rural markets.
In 52 of its 56 markets, LifePoint's facility is the sole acute care hospital
provider in the market. Having sole provider status in the vast majority of its
markets confers certain benefits to LifePoint in capturing organic patient
volume growth in its markets as well as in negotiating price increases with
commercial health insurers.
While LifePoint's organic patient volume growth lagged the broader for-profit
hospital industry in 2011, the company's results were not inconsistent with the
experience of other rural and suburban market hospital operators. Across the
Fitch-rated group of for-profit hospital providers, same-hospital adjusted
admissions (a measure that is adjusted for outpatient activity) grew by 0.4% in
2011. LifePoint's same adjusted admissions were down 0.4% during the same
period.
While persistently weak organic volume trends across the industry began to show
signs of improvement in the second half of 2011, providers in urban markets have
exhibited a much stronger rebound in volume growth. Systemic issues outside of
management control, such as weak seasonal flu and obstetrics volumes, seem to be
driving the relatively weaker organic growth in non-urban markets.
HEALTHCARE REFORM DRIVING INDUSTRY VALUE PROPOSITION
The June 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) does
not have an immediate effect on the credit profile of the for-profit hospital
industry. Regardless of the pace and progress of the implementation of the ACA,
Fitch expects the hospital industry to continue to move toward a care delivery
model focused on quality and reducing the cost of care, as opposed to the
largely volume-driven reimbursement model that is in place today.
The main provisions of the ACA that will affect the for-profit hospital industry
include the mandate for individuals to purchase health insurance or face a
financial penalty, and the expansion of Medicaid eligibility, currently expected
to take effect in 2014.
Fitch expects an initially positive effect on the acute-care hospital industry
because of the coverage expansion elements of the ACA, mostly as the result of
reduced levels of uncompensated care, but also through a mildly positive boost
to utilization of healthcare services. Over the several years following the
coverage expansion, Fitch expects to see some erosion of the initial benefits
due to a reduction in Medicare reimbursement required by the ACA, as well as
likely lower rates of commercial health insurance reimbursement.
RATING TRIGGERS:
While a positive rating action in unlike in the near term, it could be driven by
an expectation that the company will manage its balance sheet with
gross-debt-to-EBITDA maintained below 3.0x.
A negative rating action for LifePoint could resul