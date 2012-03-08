(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes to be issued by Norwalk, Conn.-based Xerox Corp. The company intends to use the proceeds to repay near-term debt maturities, among other general corporate purposes. "The ratings on Xerox reflect our expectation that cash flows will remain strong and consistent, that stability in the services segment will offset potential variability in equipment operating trends, and that management will prudently administer its plan to return cash to shareholders." said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Molly Toll-Reed. With annual revenues in excess of $22.6 billion, Xerox's adjusted EBITDA is expected to expand modestly in the absence of restructuring charges. Given the company's good cash flow, the current rating has the capacity to absorb moderate share repurchase activity. Still, given the current capital allocation strategy, improvement in leverage will result from EBITDA growth rather than debt reduction. Current fully adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 2.4x. The 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Xerox, published on Dec. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Xerox Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 New Ratings Xerox Corp. Senior Unsecured Notes BBB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)