(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' rating on approximately $1.915 million of outstanding parking facilities refunding revenue bonds, series 2004 (the 'bonds'). The Rating Outlook is stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --The parking system has a dominant position as the primary provider of parking in downtown Orlando. The system has significant rate-making flexibility. --Leverage levels are low: For 2011, net debt to cash flow available for debt service was -2.6 times (x). --Fiscal 2011 revenues provided debt service coverage of 1.7x from operations and 2.5x including support from occupational license tax revenues which equaled about 80% of remaining annual debt service. Outstanding debt matures on Oct. 1, 2012. --The local economy is experiencing a sustained recovery as evidenced by solid job growth and declining unemployment rates which are below the highs seen during the recession. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION The bonds mature in October 2012. Barring any event risk, the bonds are expected to remain at the current rating. SECURITY The bonds are secured by pledged revenues and unless and until released as provided in the senior bond ordinance, the pledged occupational license tax revenues and by funds deposited into certain accounts established by the senior bond ordinance. CREDIT UPDATE The outstanding debt of approximately $1.915 million matures on Oct. 1, 2012 and Fitch believes the remaining debt service obligation of about $1.949 million is adequately supported from pledged net operating revenues. Additionally, the bonds are also secured by a pledge of the first $1.5 million each year of occupational license tax revenues, available to cure any deficiencies in debt service and deposits required in the debt service reserve fund. Debt service coverage ratio from operations was 1.7x in 2011 and 2.5x including the tax support, above the rate covenant of 1.35x. The final 2012 debt service payment is about 70% covered by the debt service reserve balance of about $1.4 million. Taking in account the additional liquidity from the unrestricted cash balance of over $9.4 million as at the end of September 2011, it is Fitch's opinion that barring a major event risk, there is more than adequate liquidity to meet the remaining debt service obligations. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)