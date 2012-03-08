(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On March 8, 2012, we lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Italian utility Enel SpA to 'BBB+', and removed the rating from CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Enel.

-- We equalize our ratings on Spanish utility Endesa S.A. with those on its parent Enel to reflect Endesa's core status within the Enel group. The equalization is in line with our criteria for rating parents and their subsidiaries.

-- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Endesa to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Endesa.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on Enel, and our assumption that Endesa will remain a key operating unit within the Enel group. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Spanish utility Endesa S.A. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Endesa's preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. We removed the long-term corporate credit and issue ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. In addition, we revised Endesa's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Finally, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Endesa. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade of Endesa mirrors that of its Italian parent Enel SpA (BBB+/Stable/A-2). (For more details, see "Enel Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Challenging Business Environment; Outlook Stable," published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We consider Endesa to be a core entity within the Enel group, as it contributes more than 40% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. Consequently, according to our parent-subsidiary rating criteria, we equalize the ratings on Endesa with those on Enel. Enel gained control of over 92% of Endesa in 2009. We do not consider Endesa to be an independent entity, since its growth and investment strategy are part of Enel's consolidated strategic plan for 2012-2016. Furthermore, in our view, Enel fully controls Endesa's financial policies and capital structure. The ratings and SACP on Endesa are also underpinned by Endesa's solid position as one of Spain's largest vertically integrated electricity utilities, with well-matched generation and supply businesses, control of Chile's largest electricity group, and reduced planned capital expenditures. The effect of depressed economic conditions in Spain on demand, and the risk related to regulatory uncertainty in the Spanish energy sector partially offset those strengths. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-2'. As of Dec. 30, 2011, we consider Endesa's liquidity to be "adequate" as defined in our criteria. As of this date, Endesa (excluding its Chilean subsidiary Enersis S.A. [BBB+/Stable/--]) had available cash of EUR973 million and undrawn committed facilities of EUR6.7 billion with a maturity of more than 12 months. Endesa's debt maturities in the next 12 months total about EUR4.9 billion, of which EUR1.2 billion relate to short-term commercial paper and bank facilities. These facilities will need to be renewed, but are backed up by long-term committed credit lines. As of Dec. 30, 2011, Enersis had EUR360 billion in undrawn committed facilities with a maturity of more than 12 months and EUR1.8 billion in cash. Together, these cover Enersis' debt maturities over the subsequent 29 months. Enersis' debt maturities over the next 12 months total EUR849 million. According to Endesa, there are no cross-default clauses for the debt at Enersis or any of its subsidiaries, and these entities finance themselves on a nonrecourse basis. Endesa's credit facilities (excluding Enersis) are not subject to financial covenants. Outlook The stable outlook on Endesa mirrors that on its parent Enel. It also factors in our assumption that Endesa will remain a key operating unit of the Enel group. Any rating action we take on Enel, including an outlook revision, would lead to a simultaneous and identical change on the ratings or outlook on Endesa. The ratings on Endesa could also come under pressure if Endesa's core position in the Enel group weakened. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From Endesa S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Endesa Capital Finance LLC Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB/Watch Neg Endesa Capital S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg International Endesa B.V. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed International Endesa B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Endesa S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)