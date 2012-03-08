(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On March 8, 2012, we lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on
Italian utility Enel SpA to 'BBB+', and removed the rating from CreditWatch
negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit
rating on Enel.
-- We equalize our ratings on Spanish utility Endesa S.A. with those on
its parent Enel to reflect Endesa's core status within the Enel group. The
equalization is in line with our criteria for rating parents and their
subsidiaries.
-- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Endesa to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing it from CreditWatch negative.
At the
same time, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on
Endesa.
-- The stable outlook reflects that on Enel, and our assumption that
Endesa will remain a key operating unit within the Enel group.
Rating Action
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Spanish utility Endesa
S.A. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on
Endesa's preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. We removed the long-term
corporate credit and issue ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed
with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. In addition, we revised Endesa's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Finally, we
affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Endesa. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade of Endesa mirrors that of its Italian parent Enel SpA
(BBB+/Stable/A-2). (For more details, see "Enel Downgraded To 'BBB+' On
Challenging Business Environment; Outlook Stable," published March 8, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We consider Endesa to be a core entity within the Enel group, as it
contributes more than 40% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. Consequently,
according to our parent-subsidiary rating criteria, we equalize the ratings on
Endesa with those on Enel.
Enel gained control of over 92% of Endesa in 2009. We do not consider Endesa
to be an independent entity, since its growth and investment strategy are part
of Enel's consolidated strategic plan for 2012-2016. Furthermore, in our view,
Enel fully controls Endesa's financial policies and capital structure.
The ratings and SACP on Endesa are also underpinned by Endesa's solid position
as one of Spain's largest vertically integrated electricity utilities, with
well-matched generation and supply businesses, control of Chile's largest
electricity group, and reduced planned capital expenditures. The effect of
depressed economic conditions in Spain on demand, and the risk related to
regulatory uncertainty in the Spanish energy sector partially offset those
strengths.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. As of Dec. 30, 2011, we consider Endesa's
liquidity to be "adequate" as defined in our criteria. As of this date, Endesa
(excluding its Chilean subsidiary Enersis S.A. [BBB+/Stable/--]) had available
cash of EUR973 million and undrawn committed facilities of EUR6.7 billion with a
maturity of more than 12 months.
Endesa's debt maturities in the next 12 months total about EUR4.9 billion, of
which EUR1.2 billion relate to short-term commercial paper and bank facilities.
These facilities will need to be renewed, but are backed up by long-term
committed credit lines.
As of Dec. 30, 2011, Enersis had EUR360 billion in undrawn committed facilities
with a maturity of more than 12 months and EUR1.8 billion in cash. Together,
these cover Enersis' debt maturities over the subsequent 29 months. Enersis'
debt maturities over the next 12 months total EUR849 million.
According to Endesa, there are no cross-default clauses for the debt at
Enersis or any of its subsidiaries, and these entities finance themselves on a
nonrecourse basis. Endesa's credit facilities (excluding Enersis) are not
subject to financial covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Endesa mirrors that on its parent Enel. It also factors
in our assumption that Endesa will remain a key operating unit of the Enel
group. Any rating action we take on Enel, including an outlook revision, would
lead to a simultaneous and identical change on the ratings or outlook on
Endesa. The ratings on Endesa could also come under pressure if Endesa's core
position in the Enel group weakened.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Endesa S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2
Endesa Capital Finance LLC
Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB/Watch Neg
Endesa Capital S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg
International Endesa B.V.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
International Endesa B.V.
Commercial Paper* A-2
*Guaranteed by Endesa S.A.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)