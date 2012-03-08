(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 8 - According to its report 'Broadcast Radio Industry
Assessment: Near-Term Declines, Digital Potential' issued today, Fitch Ratings
expects radio advertising revenue (excluding digital) to decline 1%-2% annually.
Fitch believes reduced time spent listening will be partially offset by modest
pricing growth. Advertiser demand will remain, given the large core audience,
the medium's local reach, its targeted nature, and its low cost.
Fitch expects Internet radio streaming services will continue to grow audiences,
particularly via increased mobile penetration. However, Fitch sees significant
hurdles to these services obtaining the size, scale, and subscription or
advertising dollars necessary to present a severe threat to terrestrial radio.
Further, Fitch believes digital initiatives by terrestrial broadcasters,
although in early stages, could provide an opportunity to capture a sizeable
portion of digital listening over the next few years. Whether this will
translate into incremental revenue will depend on advertising demand and
pricing.
Terrestrial broadcasters' established, high-margin businesses will allow them to
fund digital initiatives and provide room to absorb near-term revenue declines
before any digital revenue becomes material. However, in the event of ongoing
top-line pressures without a meaningful digital offset, lenders to radio
broadcasters could be increasingly exposed to risks of more aggressive financial
policies as companies attempt to boost their equity to the detriment of
bondholders.
Fitch assesses other risks and opportunities for terrestrial broadcasters,
including performance royalties, station formats, HD radio, satellite radio,
in-car listening, and market and distressed valuations.
