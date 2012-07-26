(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich-based EFG International's
(EFGInt) and EFG Bank's, EFGInt's main operating subsidiary, Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook on both Long-term IDRs remains
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR
EFGInt's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its global private banking
franchise, limited balance sheet risks, solid liquidity and funding profile and
improving profitability following a comprehensive re-positioning of its business
model initiated in late 2011.
The Negative Outlook on EFGInt's (and EFG Bank's) Long-term IDRs reflects the
ongoing pressure on profitability and reliance on non-core Tier 1 capital,
notably participation capital (bons de participation). A comprehensive cost
cutting programme and various capital strengthening measures in H112 have
improved both underlying profitability and core capital and EFGInt now compares
better with peers on both accounts.
However, core capitalisation as measured in Fitch's Core Capital ratio (at
around 8% at end-H112) is still relatively thin and below peer-group-average and
the affirmation of EFGInt's IDRs is based on Fitch's assumption that EFGInt will
continue to improve core capitalisation. EFGInt will in Fitch's view have to
maintain stronger core capital ratios to absorb any potential large single-event
losses, which could arise from the operational and reputational risks inherent
in its business model.
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs, VR and Outlook are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumption regarding its capitalisation level as well as the
sustainability of earnings and underlying recurring profitability. Further
improvement of the consolidated capital position, such as, through the planned
initial public offering (IPO) of EFG Financial Products (EFG FP), its structured
products subsidiary, and a continued track record of sustainable underlying
profitability, could result in the revision of the Outlook to Stable. Downward
ratings pressures would arise in the short- to medium-term if the bank is unable
to maintain or improve its profitability, in turn limiting internal capital
generation and putting pressure on core capitalisation.
EFGInt's ratings are equalised with those of EFG Bank, EFGInt's main operating
subsidiary. There is no debt at EFGInt unconsolidated level. Double leverage at
the unconsolidated EFGInt level adjusted for the bons de participations is
relatively high (at an estimated 135%), but Fitch would expect the double
leverage to fall as the quality of EFGInt's capital base continues to improve.
The agency recognises that EFGInt has recently addressed its capital position.
In H112, EFGInt completed the exchange of a portion of the participation capital
into Basel-III compliant Tier 2 bonds. The bank has also sold treasury shares to
EFG Group, its majority owner, in H112. Coupled with capital generated through
earnings in H112 and other minor capital strengthening measures undertaken in
the context of the bank's business review, the agency estimates an increase of
Fitch Core Capital of around five percentage points since end-2011.
Internal capital generation should improve following the repositioning of
EFGInt's business and management estimates that it will add around 2% per annum
to capital ratios. EFGInt has also earmarked EFG FP for an IPO in Q412, market
conditions permitting. A successful IPO could, according to management, result
in a several percentage points increase in EFGInt's Tier 1 capital ratio.
EFGInt made substantial progress in delivering the cost benefits (CHF35m per
annum to be realised in part in 2012 and in full from 2013), reduced risk and
complexity as well as improved efficiency set out at the onset of the business
review in late 2011. It has exited a number of underperforming and non-core
businesses and has largely completed the process of headcount reduction (11%
reduction in client relationship officers at end-H112 since year-end).
Following the reset business platform, EFGInt should in Fitch's view be able to
achieve adequate profitability from its core operations despite the continued
challenging operating environment, characterised by muted client activity, low
interest rates and the strong Swiss Franc.
Difficult market conditions coupled with the ongoing business review meant that
a series of one-off charges led to a sizeable net loss at end-2011 (CHF291.4m).
Life insurance revenue de-recognition, currency translation losses, write-downs
of Greek holdings, goodwill impairments and restructuring costs were the main
drivers for the loss. During H112, EFGInt returned to profitability with a
healthy net profit of CHF58.3m.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
EFG Bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch view of the probability of support from
other members of the group via EFGInt as extremely likely. The Support Rating is
potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or
ability of group members to provide timely support to the bank. Support for
EFGInt from its main shareholder or Swiss authorities, on the other hand, cannot
be relied upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below its VR to reflect
the fully discretionary coupon deferral. It has thus been affirmed due to the
affirmation of EFGInt's VR and its ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that might affect EFGInt's VR.
Basel III-compliant Lower Tier 2 notes, issued by EFG International (Guernsey)
Limited, are rated one notch below the VR of EFGInt in accordance with Fitch's
'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' criteria dated 9 July 2012 (see
'Fitch Assigns EFG International Basel III-compliant Tier 1 Notes Final Rating
of 'A-' dated 17 February 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com).
EFGInt is the holding company of a global private banking group. It is
headquartered in Zurich and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. As a bank holding
company, EFGInt is supervised on a consolidated basis by the Swiss Financial
Markets Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
The rating actions are as follows:
EFGInt:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred shares affirmed
at 'BB+'
EFG Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited:
Basel III-compliant Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A-'
