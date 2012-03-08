(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Houston-based EV Energy Partners (EVEP) is adding $100 million to its existing $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. This brings the new total on the notes to $400 million. The existing 'B-' rating on these notes remains unchanged. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5', reflecting our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on EVEP to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. "Our recovery analysis incorporates EVEP's plan to use the proceeds to reduce its outstanding revolver balance," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marc Bromberg. The ratings on EV Energy Partners (EVEP) reflect a reserve base that is levered to low natural gas prices, a reserve replacement strategy relying heavily on acquisitions, a high dividend payout to shareholders, and aggressive leverage. The ratings also reflect a decent hedge book over the next several years that should mitigate hydrocarbon pricing volatility, low geological risk associated with the company's high percentage of proved developed reserves, adequate liquidity, and a good cost structure. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

