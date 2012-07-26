BRIEF-CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary Mantle Ridge and Hunter Harrison requests
* CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary mantle ridge and hunter harrison requests
July 26 Moody's rates LifePoint Hospital's new senior secured credit facilities Ba1, corporate family rating unchanged at Ba3; outlook remains positive (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary mantle ridge and hunter harrison requests
* Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for January 2017 and changes to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion