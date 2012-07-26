(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) highway revenue bonds: --$1.673 billion highway revenue bonds are affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The bonds are special obligations of the state of Kansas secured by a gross lien on and payable from revenues received in the State Highway Fund (SHF) and transferred to the Highway Bond Debt Service Fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS --DIVERSE REVENUE STREAM SUPPORTS BONDS: Bonds are secured by a gross lien on the SHF, which receives a diverse stream of broad-based revenues. Revenues credited to the fund are subject to legislative alteration, although certain monies are constitutionally dedicated to transportation. --STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The state covenants to ensure that revenues to the State Highway Fund equal no less than 3x annual debt service. Actual annual and maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage has been well in excess of this requirement. --FUTURE BORROWING IS LIMITED: Issuance of additional highway revenue bonds requires 3.0x coverage of MADS. Additional leveraging is also limited such that MADS may not exceed 18% of current or future State Highway Fund revenues. CREDIT PROFILE The 'AA+' rating reflects the diverse stream of broad-based revenues in the SHF, along with the protections afforded by the strong 3.0x MADS additional bonds test. The legislature has, and may well continue to alter the components and/or distribution formulas of the revenues credited to the fund. However, bondholders are insulated from the changes to the extent that the state has covenanted to maintain revenues in the highway fund at least equal to 3.0x coverage of annual debt service. In addition, certain revenues are constitutionally dedicated to transportation. The bonds are secured by and payable from a gross pledge of all revenues in the SHF, including motor fuel taxes, a portion of the state's general sales and use tax, and federal aid. Constitutionally dedicated transportation revenues include 66.37% of state motor fuel tax receipts and a percentage of vehicle registration and license fees. Combined, these constitutionally dedicated revenues totaled roughly $455 million in fiscal 2011, providing healthy 2.4x coverage on outstanding debt following an upcoming, expected refunding. Sales and use taxes represented approximately 21% of SHF revenues, or $296 million, in fiscal 2011, while federal aid accounted for a larger than typical share, at 42%, reflecting the receipt of an American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) allocation in that year. Components of the SHF began trending to more historical proportions in fiscal 2012, as ARRA allocations began to taper off, and that trend is expected to continue through fiscal 2014. The state legislature has enacted changes to the SHF's allocation of sales and use taxes as well as various registration fees, increasing the revenues dedicated to the fund over time. Beginning in fiscal 2014, the SHF's share of sales tax receipts will change from 11.2% of receipts based on a 6.3% sales tax rate to 18.4% of receipts based on a reduced 5.7% sales tax rate; additional revenue to the SHF in fiscal 2014 is expected by the state department of transportation (KDOT) to total $185 million. The increased revenue is expected to boost the proportion of sales tax revenue in the SHF from 26% in fiscal 2013 to 36% in fiscal 2014. State Highway Fund revenues for fiscal 2011, less federal funds, increased 5.2% from fiscal 2010, covering outstanding debt service by a solid 4.4x. Coverage in fiscal 2012, including outstanding debt and the expected refunding, is projected to be 4.3x. MADS coverage by fiscal 2011 revenues is 4.5x; when including future debt issues described below, MADS by fiscal 2011 revenues remains a solid 3.5x. Federal reimbursements are only permitted to be included in the calculation of the 3x covenanted requirement for additional issuance after the outstanding pre-1999 bonds mature in 2013. KDOT has shown a long-standing commitment to planning, developing, and operating various modes of transportation across the state. KDOT's current transportation capital program, Transportation Works for Kansas (T-WORKS), runs through fiscal 2020 and is expected to provide $7.8 billion in total construction spending over the life of the program. Debt issuance is dependent upon the availability of SHF revenues, rather than a statutory dollar limitation. Amendments made by the 2010 Legislature permit issuance of highway revenue bonds so long as MADS on all outstanding and proposed bonds does not exceed 18% of SHF revenues for the current or any future fiscal year; this 18% cap does not in any way change or alter the 3.0x additional bonds test. KDOT estimates approximately $1.5 billion in bonded debt over the life of the T-WORKS program. Contact: Primary Analyst Marcy Block Senior Director +1-212-908-0239 Fitch Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Laura Porter Managing Director +1-212-908-0575 Committee Chairperson Douglas Offerman Senior Director +1-212-908-0889 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Please review and approve the minor attached edits. 