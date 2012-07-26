(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the Kansas
Department of Transportation (KDOT) highway revenue bonds:
--$1.673 billion highway revenue bonds are affirmed at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY:
The bonds are special obligations of the state of Kansas secured by a gross lien
on and payable from revenues received in the State Highway Fund (SHF) and
transferred to the Highway Bond Debt Service Fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--DIVERSE REVENUE STREAM SUPPORTS BONDS: Bonds are secured by a gross lien on
the SHF, which receives a diverse stream of broad-based revenues. Revenues
credited to the fund are subject to legislative alteration, although certain
monies are constitutionally dedicated to transportation.
--STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The state covenants to ensure that revenues to
the State Highway Fund equal no less than 3x annual debt service. Actual annual
and maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage has been well in excess of this
requirement.
--FUTURE BORROWING IS LIMITED: Issuance of additional highway revenue bonds
requires 3.0x coverage of MADS. Additional leveraging is also limited such that
MADS may not exceed 18% of current or future State Highway Fund revenues.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA+' rating reflects the diverse stream of broad-based revenues in the SHF,
along with the protections afforded by the strong 3.0x MADS additional bonds
test. The legislature has, and may well continue to alter the components and/or
distribution formulas of the revenues credited to the fund. However, bondholders
are insulated from the changes to the extent that the state has covenanted to
maintain revenues in the highway fund at least equal to 3.0x coverage of annual
debt service. In addition, certain revenues are constitutionally dedicated to
transportation.
The bonds are secured by and payable from a gross pledge of all revenues in the
SHF, including motor fuel taxes, a portion of the state's general sales and use
tax, and federal aid. Constitutionally dedicated transportation revenues include
66.37% of state motor fuel tax receipts and a percentage of vehicle registration
and license fees. Combined, these constitutionally dedicated revenues totaled
roughly $455 million in fiscal 2011, providing healthy 2.4x coverage on
outstanding debt following an upcoming, expected refunding. Sales and use taxes
represented approximately 21% of SHF revenues, or $296 million, in fiscal 2011,
while federal aid accounted for a larger than typical share, at 42%, reflecting
the receipt of an American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) allocation in
that year. Components of the SHF began trending to more historical proportions
in fiscal 2012, as ARRA allocations began to taper off, and that trend is
expected to continue through fiscal 2014.
The state legislature has enacted changes to the SHF's allocation of sales and
use taxes as well as various registration fees, increasing the revenues
dedicated to the fund over time. Beginning in fiscal 2014, the SHF's share of
sales tax receipts will change from 11.2% of receipts based on a 6.3% sales tax
rate to 18.4% of receipts based on a reduced 5.7% sales tax rate; additional
revenue to the SHF in fiscal 2014 is expected by the state department of
transportation (KDOT) to total $185 million. The increased revenue is expected
to boost the proportion of sales tax revenue in the SHF from 26% in fiscal 2013
to 36% in fiscal 2014.
State Highway Fund revenues for fiscal 2011, less federal funds, increased 5.2%
from fiscal 2010, covering outstanding debt service by a solid 4.4x. Coverage in
fiscal 2012, including outstanding debt and the expected refunding, is projected
to be 4.3x. MADS coverage by fiscal 2011 revenues is 4.5x; when including future
debt issues described below, MADS by fiscal 2011 revenues remains a solid 3.5x.
Federal reimbursements are only permitted to be included in the calculation of
the 3x covenanted requirement for additional issuance after the outstanding
pre-1999 bonds mature in 2013.
KDOT has shown a long-standing commitment to planning, developing, and operating
various modes of transportation across the state. KDOT's current transportation
capital program, Transportation Works for Kansas (T-WORKS), runs through fiscal
2020 and is expected to provide $7.8 billion in total construction spending over
the life of the program. Debt issuance is dependent upon the availability of SHF
revenues, rather than a statutory dollar limitation. Amendments made by the 2010
Legislature permit issuance of highway revenue bonds so long as MADS on all
outstanding and proposed bonds does not exceed 18% of SHF revenues for the
current or any future fiscal year; this 18% cap does not in any way change or
alter the 3.0x additional bonds test. KDOT estimates approximately $1.5 billion
in bonded debt over the life of the T-WORKS program.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
