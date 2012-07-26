(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the general obligation (GO) bonds of the city of Greenville, South Carolina (the city): --$9.2 million GO refunding bonds, series 2012. The bonds will sell via competitive sale on August 8. Proceeds will be used to refinance several series of outstanding GO bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$11.2 million GO bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds constitute general obligations of the city, to which its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing authority are pledged. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial management is sound, budgeting practices are conservative, and reserve levels are consistently healthy. Financial flexibility is ample. REGIONAL ECONOMIC ANCHOR: The city sits at the core of an employment and economic center serving a nine-county area along I-85 between Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. The economy retains a strong connection to manufacturing, particularly automotive and high-tech, and recent investment within this sector has been solid. AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city's unemployment rate is well below that of the state, and more in-line with the national average. Wealth indicators are mixed. MANAGEABLE DEBT POSITION: Debt levels are moderately above-average, however, existing debt is rapidly repaid and future capital needs and issuance plans are reasonable and should not stress financial flexibility. CREDIT PROFILE FINANCIAL PROFILE MARKED BY HIGH RESERVES, GOOD BUDGETARY FLEXIBILITY The city's financial resources are healthy, following surplus results in four out of the past five fiscal years. Reserve levels have historically been in excess of the city's prudent fund balance policy to maintain an unassigned fund balance equal to no less than 20% of the following fiscal year budget. Fiscal 2011 ended with a modest net surplus (after transfers) of $0.8 million or 1.3% of spending (operating expenditures and transfers out). The unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balance under GASB 54) was $15.9 million or a strong 25.6% of spending. Financial flexibility remains ample with modest expenditures cuts to date and stable revenue performance despite a weak national economy. The general fund revenue base consists largely of property taxes (approximately 50% of revenue) and business licenses (33%). The tax base has exhibited moderate growth through the recession, offsetting areas of revenue weakness related to economic conditions. Commercial and residential permit activity in 2012 is rebounding somewhat. Tax collections have declined, which may be indicative of local economic and housing market strain. The city's tax rate is competitive and has not been increased in at least the past 15 fiscal years. State law imposes a limitation on the millage levied for operational purposes to growth in the CPI and population. The limitation may be overridden in certain circumstances by vote of the city's governing body. FISCAL 2012 AND 2013 BUDGET AND ESTIMATES Management is forecasting a $1 million addition to reserves in fiscal 2012 due to favorable variances to budget for expenditures. During the year employees received a 2 % salary increase, and the general fund restored transfers for capital which had been deferred in recent years. The city did not freeze open positions nor did it make layoffs. The adopted fiscal 2013 budget appropriates $600,000 of general fund balance for capital projects. Fitch believes reserve levels will remain healthy despite this planned draw. The city plans to give all employees a 2% cost of living adjustment and to increase pay-go funding by approximately $1 million relative to the fiscal 2012 budget. The city has no plans to increase its millage rate. REGIONAL RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL HUB The city serves as the regional retail and commercial hub, driven by its strategic location between Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA and its easy access to two ports within the state. Southwest Airlines began offering non-stop flights to Greenville in March 2011, improving the city's accessibility as a regional destination. The majority of recent economic development activities have focused on the redevelopment of the city's downtown area, further enhancing its regional draw. Notably, 'ONE,' a $100 million downtown office and retail project, is currently under development and has secured large tenants, such as CertusBank and Anthropologie, the first national retailer to open in downtown Greenville. Fitch notes that the city's local hospitality and accommodations taxes, which can be seen as indicators of the city's economic activity, have proven resilient during the recession and are projected to post sizeable year-over-year gains of 9% and 11.4%, respectively, in fiscal 2012. Economic indicators are generally positive. The city's unemployment rate in May 2012 was 7.4%, which compares favorably to that of the nation (7.9%) and the state (9.3%). Median household income is below that of the state and nation, but per capita indicators exceed national levels. GROWING HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY PRESENCE Greenville's local economy has diversified in recent years away from its traditional basis in manufacturing, with robust growth in professional/business services, education/health services, and leisure/hospitality. The biotech industry has grown measurably in recent years as well, through collaborative projects at the Greenville Hospital System (GHS). Once home to a two-year residency program, GHS has recently developed into a four-year medical program in conjunction with the University of South Carolina Medical School. Classes will begin in mid-September of this calendar year. GHS also houses the Institute for Oncology Research and the Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas for orthopedics, both of which work extensively with local biotechnology firms on R&D in their respective medical areas. The local economy also benefits from the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR). The Center houses Clemson's graduate automotive engineering center, a 250-acre advanced-technology research campus that is home to BMW, Michelin, Sun Microsystems, Microsoft, and others that have invested over $200 million to date. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Overall debt levels of the city are moderately above-average ($4,459 per capita and 4.4% of market value). This risk is mitigated by rapid amortization of outstanding principal, with 75% retired in 10 years. Debt service expenditures represent an average 8.4% of the combined debt service fund, local hospitality tax fund, and general fund spending in fiscal 2011. Fitch considers the city's capital needs to be reasonable and does not believe the city's capital plans will stress overall financial flexibility. The five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) through fiscal 2017, which is expected to be predominantly debt financed, totals a manageable $41.6 million (a low 0.7% of market value). The CIP includes projects for infrastructure, streetscapes, sewer, economic development, and parks. Pension costs for fiscal 2011 represented an average 6.9% of spending ($4.3 million). General city employees and police officers participate in state-administered plans and firefighters in a city-administered plan. The city fully funds its pension obligation to both state plans. Annual contributions to the fire department pension plan consistently exceed the annual required contribution (ARC), however, despite this commitment the plan's funded ratio has regressed in recent periods due to market losses. The most recent funded ratio remains satisfactory at 75% assumin