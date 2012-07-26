(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the general
obligation (GO) bonds of the city of Greenville, South Carolina (the city):
--$9.2 million GO refunding bonds, series 2012.
The bonds will sell via competitive sale on August 8. Proceeds will be used to
refinance several series of outstanding GO bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$11.2 million GO bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds constitute general obligations of the city, to which its full faith
and credit and unlimited taxing authority are pledged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial management is sound, budgeting practices are
conservative, and reserve levels are consistently healthy. Financial flexibility
is ample.
REGIONAL ECONOMIC ANCHOR: The city sits at the core of an employment and
economic center serving a nine-county area along I-85 between Atlanta, GA and
Charlotte, NC. The economy retains a strong connection to manufacturing,
particularly automotive and high-tech, and recent investment within this sector
has been solid.
AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city's unemployment rate is well below that of
the state, and more in-line with the national average. Wealth indicators are
mixed.
MANAGEABLE DEBT POSITION: Debt levels are moderately above-average, however,
existing debt is rapidly repaid and future capital needs and issuance plans are
reasonable and should not stress financial flexibility.
CREDIT PROFILE
FINANCIAL PROFILE MARKED BY HIGH RESERVES, GOOD BUDGETARY FLEXIBILITY
The city's financial resources are healthy, following surplus results in four
out of the past five fiscal years. Reserve levels have historically been in
excess of the city's prudent fund balance policy to maintain an unassigned fund
balance equal to no less than 20% of the following fiscal year budget. Fiscal
2011 ended with a modest net surplus (after transfers) of $0.8 million or 1.3%
of spending (operating expenditures and transfers out). The unrestricted fund
balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balance under GASB
54) was $15.9 million or a strong 25.6% of spending.
Financial flexibility remains ample with modest expenditures cuts to date and
stable revenue performance despite a weak national economy. The general fund
revenue base consists largely of property taxes (approximately 50% of revenue)
and business licenses (33%). The tax base has exhibited moderate growth through
the recession, offsetting areas of revenue weakness related to economic
conditions. Commercial and residential permit activity in 2012 is rebounding
somewhat.
Tax collections have declined, which may be indicative of local economic and
housing market strain. The city's tax rate is competitive and has not been
increased in at least the past 15 fiscal years. State law imposes a limitation
on the millage levied for operational purposes to growth in the CPI and
population. The limitation may be overridden in certain circumstances by vote of
the city's governing body.
FISCAL 2012 AND 2013 BUDGET AND ESTIMATES
Management is forecasting a $1 million addition to reserves in fiscal 2012 due
to favorable variances to budget for expenditures. During the year employees
received a 2 % salary increase, and the general fund restored transfers for
capital which had been deferred in recent years. The city did not freeze open
positions nor did it make layoffs.
The adopted fiscal 2013 budget appropriates $600,000 of general fund balance for
capital projects. Fitch believes reserve levels will remain healthy despite this
planned draw. The city plans to give all employees a 2% cost of living
adjustment and to increase pay-go funding by approximately $1 million relative
to the fiscal 2012 budget. The city has no plans to increase its millage rate.
REGIONAL RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL HUB
The city serves as the regional retail and commercial hub, driven by its
strategic location between Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA and its easy access to
two ports within the state. Southwest Airlines began offering non-stop flights
to Greenville in March 2011, improving the city's accessibility as a regional
destination.
The majority of recent economic development activities have focused on the
redevelopment of the city's downtown area, further enhancing its regional draw.
Notably, 'ONE,' a $100 million downtown office and retail project, is currently
under development and has secured large tenants, such as CertusBank and
Anthropologie, the first national retailer to open in downtown Greenville. Fitch
notes that the city's local hospitality and accommodations taxes, which can be
seen as indicators of the city's economic activity, have proven resilient during
the recession and are projected to post sizeable year-over-year gains of 9% and
11.4%, respectively, in fiscal 2012.
Economic indicators are generally positive. The city's unemployment rate in May
2012 was 7.4%, which compares favorably to that of the nation (7.9%) and the
state (9.3%). Median household income is below that of the state and nation, but
per capita indicators exceed national levels.
GROWING HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY PRESENCE
Greenville's local economy has diversified in recent years away from its
traditional basis in manufacturing, with robust growth in professional/business
services, education/health services, and leisure/hospitality. The biotech
industry has grown measurably in recent years as well, through collaborative
projects at the Greenville Hospital System (GHS). Once home to a two-year
residency program, GHS has recently developed into a four-year medical program
in conjunction with the University of South Carolina Medical School. Classes
will begin in mid-September of this calendar year. GHS also houses the Institute
for Oncology Research and the Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas for
orthopedics, both of which work extensively with local biotechnology firms on
R&D in their respective medical areas.
The local economy also benefits from the Clemson University International Center
for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR). The Center houses Clemson's graduate
automotive engineering center, a 250-acre advanced-technology research campus
that is home to BMW, Michelin, Sun Microsystems, Microsoft, and others that have
invested over $200 million to date.
MODERATE DEBT BURDEN AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Overall debt levels of the city are moderately above-average ($4,459 per capita
and 4.4% of market value). This risk is mitigated by rapid amortization of
outstanding principal, with 75% retired in 10 years. Debt service expenditures
represent an average 8.4% of the combined debt service fund, local hospitality
tax fund, and general fund spending in fiscal 2011.
Fitch considers the city's capital needs to be reasonable and does not believe
the city's capital plans will stress overall financial flexibility. The
five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) through fiscal 2017, which is expected
to be predominantly debt financed, totals a manageable $41.6 million (a low 0.7%
of market value). The CIP includes projects for infrastructure, streetscapes,
sewer, economic development, and parks.
Pension costs for fiscal 2011 represented an average 6.9% of spending ($4.3
million). General city employees and police officers participate in
state-administered plans and firefighters in a city-administered plan. The city
fully funds its pension obligation to both state plans. Annual contributions to
the fire department pension plan consistently exceed the annual required
contribution (ARC), however, despite this commitment the plan's funded ratio has
regressed in recent periods due to market losses. The most recent funded ratio
remains satisfactory at 75% assumin