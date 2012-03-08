(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. gaming company Chester Downs and Marina, an indirect
majority-owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC), issued $330
million in senior secured notes due 2020.
-- We are assigning the notes our 'B+' issue-level rating, with a '1'
recovery rating.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects the link between Chester Downs and
CEC, although we expect credit measures at Chester Downs to remain strong for
the rating.
Rating Action
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
issue-level rating to Chester, Pa.-based Chester Downs and Marina's $330
million 9.25% senior secured notes due 2020, co-issued by Chester Downs
Finance Corp. In addition, we assigned the notes a recovery rating of '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for noteholders in
the event of payment default. Our rating assignment follows the closing of the
notes offering and our review of final documentation.
The company used the proceeds to repay its existing term loan debt and to make
a distribution to its parent company, Harrah's Chester Downs Investment Co., a
wholly owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (CEOC). The
'B-' corporate credit rating remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile (based on our criteria) and very aggressive financial policy of
Chester Downs' indirect majority owner and property manager, CEC. Through its
subsidiary--CEOC--CEC currently owns a 99.5% stake in Chester. Given CEC's
substantial majority controlling position, we view Chester's credit quality as
linked to CEC's. We believe a bankruptcy at CEC could result in a bankruptcy
at Chester, despite its relatively moderate financial burden, because we
believe CEC could decide to include Chester in a broader bankruptcy
proceeding. Management could accomplish this by buying out the minority
investors for a relatively insignificant sum.
As a stand-alone entity, our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as
"aggressive" and our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as "weak"
(according to our criteria) might support a higher rating. However, it is
unlikely our rating on Chester would be higher than our rating on CEC.
Our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects its
high debt balances, which, following the recent transaction, consists solely
of the $330 million senior secured notes. Still, under our performance
expectations for the property and incorporating minimal capital spending
needs, we expect positive free operating cash flow generation.
Our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as weak reflects its limited
diversity as an operator of a single gaming property and increased competitive
pressure in the Philadelphia-area gaming market in recent years. These factors
are partially offset by the inclusion of the property in Caesars' Total
Rewards player network, which offers some competitive advantage, and strong
market demographics.
Chester is 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia, benefiting from the strong
demographics of the greater Philadelphia market. The property performed well
in recent periods, despite increased competition in the Philadelphia gaming
market following the opening of SugarHouse Casino in 2010. Performance
benefited from legislation in Pennsylvania, allowing table games in casinos
starting in mid-2010. Total gaming revenue at the property increased 7% in
2011, despite a 9.5% decrease in slot revenues. In the first nine months of
2011, Chester's margins improved over 400 basis points, driving a
mid-double-digit increase in EBITDA. Chester benefited from a lower tax rate
on table games and cost efficiencies.
We expect growth to moderate significantly in 2012. We have incorporated an
expectation for low- to mid-single-digit growth in EBITDA in 2012,
incorporating an expectation for modest growth in revenues at the property, as
well as modest margin improvement related to ongoing cost-cutting efforts and
a reduction in the table game tax rate to 14% from 16%, which takes effect in
September 2012. We believe the current cash flow base at Chester is
sustainable over the next few years, because we think it unlikely that any
meaningful new competition will open in the immediate market over this period.
Despite an existing license for a second casino in Philadelphia, we believe it
increasingly unlikely that this property will open over the intermediate term.
Valley Forge Convention Center (about 20 miles from Chester) plans to open a
casino with 600 slot machines and 50 table games (subject to approval) in
spring 2012. Although access will be limited to convention center and resort
guests, we have incorporated a slight impact on performance at Chester related
to this new competitor.
Liquidity
Under our performance expectations, Chester has an "adequate" liquidity
profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations, assumptions, and
factors in our assessment include the following:
-- We estimate sources will exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by
about 1.2x.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines 20% over
the next 12 months.
-- Chester, in our view, has a satisfactory standing in the credit
markets.
-- It does not have a revolving credit facility, and is not subject to
financial maintenance covenants.
Chester's liquidity sources include internally generated cash and cash on the
balance sheet. Although the company does not maintain a revolving credit
facility, we believe operating cash flow will be sufficient to fund
maintenance capital expenditures, which we estimate at approximately $5
million per year over the intermediate term.
Following the senior secured notes issuance, Chester does not have any
material debt maturities until 2020 when the notes mature. Restricted payments
are limited unless leverage is less than 3x or the company has repurchased a
specified amount in notes (initially set at $10 million) within the previous
12 months.
Outlook
Although we expect credit measures at Chester to remain strong for our 'B-'
rating, the rating and stable outlook reflect the link between Chester and
CEC. CEC's aggressive financial policy and weak credit quality limit a
possible upgrade over the foreseeable future. Without at least modest growth
over the next few quarters and an expectation for positive operating momentum
to continue to build in 2012 and 2013, we could lower our rating on CEC, as
the company could be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its
current capital structure, and might again seek to restructure its debt
obligations.
Ratings List
Chester Downs and Marina LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Chester Downs and Marina LLC
Chester Downs Finance Corp.
Senior Secured
US$330 mil 9.25% nts due 2020 B+
Recovery Rating 1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)