(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) and its wholly owned subsidiary Cox
Communications, Inc. (CCI) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded
the individual issue ratings of CEI and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The upgrade reflects the improvement in credit protection metrics as a result of
CEI's active debt reduction in recent years, further bolstered by EBITDA growth.
The 'BBB+' ratings incorporate the expectation that CEI will maintain its 2.5x
maximum leverage threshold (based on its reported leverage). Fitch believes that
acquisitions will remain a part of the company's growth strategy as it seeks to
grow and diversify its businesses. The ratings also incorporate expectations
that any transactions that result in leverage above this metric will be followed
by a period of focused deleveraging to return to below 2.5x. CEI reported
leverage of 2.1x at March 31, 2012. Fitch's leverage calculation, which includes
securitization debt (CEI's does not) and is based on reported (rather than CEI's
pro forma) EBITDA, was 2.4x at this date.
The ratings recognize the company's solid financial flexibility, as well as the
sound operating profile and competitive position of the cable business. The
ratings are also supported by the company's demonstrated conservative financial
policies and commitment to investment grade ratings. Further, the ratings
recognize the diversification and market leading positions of CEI's non-cable
businesses, while acknowledging that some of these businesses remain exposed to
moderate cyclical and secular pressures. Fitch expects that CCI will generate
the majority of CEI's consolidated revenues and cash flow but notes that each of
the company's segments is positioned to generate positive free cash flow over
Fitch's ratings horizon. As a result, this incremental diversification of
revenue and cash flow is a moderate benefit to CEI's credit profile.
Fitch's ratings reflect the size and strong competitive position of CCI, the
company's largest business segment and the third-largest cable multiple system
operator (MSO) in the U.S. CCI's operating profile derives its strength from its
formidable subscriber clustering profile in the company's nine primary markets
located in 18 states, and growing revenue diversity due to the ongoing success
of its commercial business. In Fitch's opinion CEI's cable business, and the
cable industry overall, has proven to be resilient to persistent competitive
pressures and weak housing formation and employment markets.
CCI's decision to exit its wireless business is a positive for the company's
credit profile. The decision removes the elevated execution risks surrounding
the wireless business along with the related incremental capital and operating
costs from CCI's credit profile. Fitch believes the operating agreements CCI has
entered into with Verizon Wireless will not adversely affect the company's
operations.
Within the cable business, ratings concerns are centered on the company's
ability to adapt to changing competitive dynamics and maintain its relative
market position given the challenging competitive environment. The competitive
pressure associated with the service overlap among the different
telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to
materially change during the ratings horizon. Additionally lackluster housing
formation conditions and a weak employment environment will likely hinder the
company's ability to grow its subscriber base given the maturity of CCI's
services. The slower subscriber growth metrics together with ongoing programming
cost inflation may limit the company's ability to expand operating margins.
The 'BBB+' ratings incorporate the cyclical and secular challenges faced by
CEI's non-cable related businesses. Fitch's expects organic growth at Cox Media
Group to remain challenged, as stability in television is offset by pressures in
newspapers, Valpak, and, to a lesser degree, radio. The company's ongoing
efforts to streamline and consolidate this business, and to focus on larger
markets, could drive moderate margin improvement going forward. Manheim has
remained under pressure longer than expected as the lagging effect of the
downturn and credit crisis on used auto sales continues to cycle through, but
Fitch expects a return to growth in 2013. These challenges are expected to be
partially offset by continued organic growth at AutoTrader.com (ATC), as buyers
continue to migrate to the internet, bolstered by recent acquisitions. Fitch
expects acquisition activity at ATC to moderate as the company focuses on its
upcoming IPO and on integrating the recent spate of acquisitions.
Overall, CEI's financial flexibility and liquidity position is solid considering
the company's ability to generate consistent levels of free cash flow. During
the last 12 month period ended March 31, 2012, CEI generated approximately $1.5
billion of free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends). Going forward, cash generation will benefit from
higher operating profits, partially offset by higher cash taxes due to the
expected absence of tax benefits received in past years associated with prior
economic stimulus, as well as near-term pension funding obligations. Fitch
expects dividends to be easily managed within the company's free cash flow
profile.
The liquidity position is supported by the company's $2 billion revolver, which
as of March 31, 2012 had approximately $2 billion available for borrowing.
Commitments under the revolver expire July 2016. Subject to certain conditions
CEI has the ability to access the cash flows from all of its subsidiaries
(restricted or unrestricted) with the exception of ATC in accordance with the
ATC credit agreement. CEI's credit agreement does not limit dividends from its
unrestricted subsidiaries (CCI and ATC) as long as leverage (calculated in
accordance with covenants is below 5.0x. CCI paid dividends to the parent of
$500 million in 2009 and 2010, and $450 million in 2011, which CEI used to repay
debt.
CEI's maturity schedule is manageable and Fitch believes that the company has
sufficient financial flexibility through expected free cash flow generation,
available borrowing capacity from the revolver and capital market access to
address the near-term maturities.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further ratings upside. An upgrade would
only come with a commitment to, and a credible rationale for, a substantially
tighter leverage target, which is not expected.
Negative rating actions would occur in tandem with a change in the company's
capital structure policy or an event such as a debt financed dividend or
leveraging acquisition that would drive leverage towards 3.0x (as calculated by
CEI) for a sustained period of time, with no credible plan to delever back to
2.5x over a 12-24 month timeframe.
CEI and CCI's IDRs are linked in accordance with Fitch criteria. This linkage
essentially gives standalone CEI credit for cash flows achieved at the CCI and
other subsidiary levels (with the exception of ATC), since there are no material
restrictions on cash flows between the entities and common management. While no
cross defaults or cross guarantees exist between the entities, Fitch believes
that CCI's probability of default would be understated (rated higher) if it did
not consider CEI's businesses and weaker credit profile. At the same time, Fitch
believes it