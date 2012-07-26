(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the general obligation
(GO) bonds of the city of Norwalk, Connecticut (the city):
--$26 million GO bonds, series 2012B.
The bonds will sell via competitive sale on August 1. Proceeds will be used to
fund construction of a new fire station and several other capital projects.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$211.9 million GO bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the city, to which its full faith and
credit and unlimited taxing authority are pledged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND ECONOMIC PROFILE: The city's economy benefits from its proximity to New
York City. Healthcare, financial and professional services, and retail have a
large presence in the local economy. Additionally, the city benefits from high
wealth levels, low unemployment and a stable tax base.
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Financial flexibility continues to be ample with
healthy fund balance levels. The city's millage rate is competitive, and
expenditure reductions to date have been moderate. Sound financial policies
underscore the city's prudent financial management.
LOW DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are low and expected to remain so given the
city's moderate additional debt plans, rapid amortization, and prudent debt
policies. Pension and OPEB obligations are also well managed, as evidenced by
the city's formation of an OPEB trust and high funded ratios for the city's
pension plans.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE REGIONAL ECONOMY
Norwalk is advantageously located along the shores of the Long Island Sound,
roughly 50 miles northeast of New York City and proximate to several other
Connecticut cities, including Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven. The city
benefits from an extensive infrastructure network, including Metro North
commuter rail and Interstate 95.
Health care, financial and professional services, and retail sectors drive the
city's local economy. The city's largest private employer, Norwalk Hospital is
currently expanding its emergency care operations within the city and adding a
new digestive diseases center. Though little vacant land remains within the
city, many areas are currently being redeveloped for retail and commercial use.
POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS
The city's economic indicators compare favorably to those of the state and
nation. Wealth levels are above average, exceeding those of the nation by at
least 46%. The city's unemployment rate of 6.6% as of May 2012 is below the
nation's (7.9%) and represents year-over-year improvement due to employment
gains.
The tax base has enjoyed modest growth in recent years. However, the city
anticipates a sizable decrease in taxable values upon the October 2013
reassessment - the city's first since 2008. The city plans to increase the
millage in fiscal 2015 to yield a revenue-neutral levy. The tax rate remains low
for the region.
MAINTENANCE OF HEALTHY RESERVE LEVELS
Reserve levels remain healthy and in compliance with the city's unassigned fund
balance policy of 5%-10% of revenues, which Fitch considers adequate given the
stability of the city's revenue base and financial operations. The city used a
sizable amount of reserves (2.8% of spending) in fiscal 2009 to temporarily
offset increasing debt service and OPEB funding. Since then results have
stabilized, and fiscal 2011 ended with an operating surplus (after transfers) of
$1.4 million and an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned,
and committed fund balance under GASB 54) of $30.6 million (a sound 10.4% of
spending).
Property taxes represent over 85% of total general fund revenues, providing
stability to the city's revenue base. Fitch considers favorably the city's
willingness to increase millage rates when necessary, noting that the city has
increased the millage each year since fiscal 2010. Expenditure reductions over
the past few years have been moderate, and Fitch believes the city has room to
make additional cuts without reducing service levels.
FISCAL 2012 AND 2013 ESTIMATES AND BUDGET
The fiscal 2012 budget represents a 2.7% increase in spending relative to that
of fiscal 2011 due to increased educational funding and heightened pension
contributions. Year-to-date results for fiscal 2012 show that the city will end
the year with a marginal net deficit (after transfers) of $7,000.
Growth in police salaries and pension contributions drive the 3% year-over-year
budgeted increase in the fiscal 2013 budget. A $4 million loan to the Board of
Education also contributes to this budget growth. To offset these costs, the
budget includes a $1 million fund balance appropriation (0.3% of spending).
Fitch does not believe that this budgeted draw on reserves will materially
reduce the city's fund balance levels.
Projections through fiscal 2016 indicate break-even operations and no planned
use of fund balance.
LOW-RISK DEBT PROFILE
Overall debt levels are low to moderate at $2,929 per capita and 1.4% of market
value. Fitch expects the city's debt levels to remain at this level given the
city's current debt plans and its adherence to prudent debt policies. For fiscal
2011, debt service totaled $25.1 million or a moderate 8.5% of spending. Based
on the city's projections, debt service will remain below 9% of spending in out
years. The city has no variable-rate or derivative exposure, and amortization of
outstanding principal is rapid with over 70% retired in 10 years.
Future capital needs appear manageable, as delineated in the fiscal 2013-2017
capital improvement plan (CIP). Totaling $94.2 million, the CIP represents a
modest 0.5% of market value. Public works projects account for half of total
needs, followed by education (22.6%) and parks (8.8%). The city plans to finance
the CIP almost entirely through GO debt: $85 million of additional debt is
planned in equal installments over the next five years.
PRUDENT MANAGEMENT OF OTHER LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
The city continues to fund post-employment health care benefits (OPEB) above
annual pay-go levels, with 90% of the annual required contribution (ARC)
projected for fiscal 2012. The city has budgeted an 85% ARC contribution for
fiscal 2013 and anticipates full ARC funding by fiscal 2015. An irrevocable
trust was established in fiscal 2007 which the city reports has $26 million as
of July 2012, equal to roughly 12% of the OPEB liability. The city's four
pension plans are well funded at 95% on an aggregate level, using Fitch's
adjusted 7% investment return rate. The city's total OPEB and pension
contributions for fiscal 2012 equaled $19.6 million or a manageable 6.8% of
spending.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)