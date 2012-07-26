(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Brazil:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Country ceiling at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Brazil's ratings balance its strong external balance sheet metrics, a
diversified and high value-added economic base, a well-capitalized banking
system and consensus on the main thrust of economic policies against structural
weaknesses in public finances, relatively high government debt burden, low
investment levels and the sluggish pace of reform.
Brazil's flexible exchange rate regime, moderate current account deficits,
strong FDI inflows and a robust international reserves buffer of over USD370
billion enhance the country's shock absorption capacity. The country's strong
net sovereign external creditor position further buttresses its credit profile.
Fitch expects Brazil's credit fundamentals to remain resilient to threats from
elevated external risks and their potentially unfavorable impact on the
country's growth dynamics.
Brazil's economy has lost considerable momentum, and the economic slowdown has
proven to be deeper and longer than previously anticipated. However, Fitch
expects Brazil's growth to accelerate from 2.5% in 2012 to 4.5% next year
underpinned by monetary and other stimuli although there are downside risks
stemming from the challenging global macroeconomic backdrop and uncertainty
related to the effectiveness of the monetary and other stimuli.
While cyclical elements have played a role, Fitch believes that the extended
slowdown and weak economic recovery highlight the need for further reform to
improve competitiveness and promote investment. Brazil's investment rate of
below 20% of GDP is lower than the 'BBB' median and that of other BRICs
countries. A heavy and complex tax system and weak infrastructure highlight some
of the weaknesses in the country's business environment.
Inflation has continued to recede after peaking in September 2011. However,
inflationary pressures could reemerge as economic recovery takes hold, which
underscores the need for the central bank to remain vigilant to such risks to
better anchor inflation expectations and maintain the credibility of its
inflation targeting regime.
The central bank has cut interest rates aggressively against the backdrop of
lower inflation, elevated global uncertainty and sluggish domestic activity.
Nominal and real interest rates are at historically low levels. Fitch believes
that the improved fiscal-monetary policy mix will have to be sustained to
maintain low interest rates. Fitch expects the government to meet its
non-financial public sector primary surplus of 3.1% of GDP in 2012 although
downside risks remain present from possible revenue under-performance and
additional stimulus should economic conditions deteriorate sharply.
General government debt at over 50% of GDP remains higher than the 'BBB' median
although stable debt dynamics, deep domestic markets, adequate liquidity buffers
and favorable access to markets are supportive of relatively higher debt
tolerance. Moreover, a proactive liability management stance has reduced
external debt and led to a decline in the share of floating rate bonds in total
domestic debt.
Gradual progress on reforms continues with the passage of a social security
reform for new federal government employees. In addition, the government has
taken steps to attract private investment in the infrastructure sector. However,
substantive reform is unlikely this year due to the impending municipal
elections.
Fitch notes that while the banking sector is adequately-capitalized, continued
sluggish economic growth, potential for higher unemployment rates and increased
household leverage underscore the need to monitor credit growth developments.
Excessive easing of policies to accelerate credit growth may increase banking
sector vulnerabilities.
A sustained improvement in the fiscal-monetary policy mix, external and fiscal
balance sheet improvements as well as progress on reforms that strengthen fiscal
flexibility and bolsters investment and growth prospects would be positive for
Brazil's ratings. While not Fitch's base case, a large increase in the
government debt burden, significant mismanagement of inflation dynamics and
crystallization of contingent liabilities from the financial sector would
potentially have negative implications for the ratings.
