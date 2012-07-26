(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Anthracite CRE CDO 2006-HY3 Ltd., a U.S. commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on two classes and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We lowered our ratings on seven classes to 'D (sf)' due to our expectation that the classes will be unlikely to be repaid in full.

-- The downgrades and affirmations primarily reflect our analysis of the transactions' liability structures and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using our global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes from Anthracite CRE CDO 2006-HY3 Ltd., a U.S. commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on two classes. We also removed all classes from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets criteria. The downgrades also reflect the results of the largest obligor default test, part of the supplemental stress test. The largest obligor default test assesses the ability of a rated CDO of pooled structured finance liability tranche to withstand the default of a minimum number of the largest credit or obligor exposures within an asset pool, factoring in the underlying assets' credit quality. The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our analysis. We lowered our ratings on the classes C-FL and C-FX through G to 'D (sf)' based on our expectation that the classes will be unlikely to be repaid in full. According to the July 23, 2012, trustee report, Anthracite 2006-HY3 was collateralized by 28 CMBS classes ($150.3 million, 61.4%) from 14 distinct transactions issued between 2002 and 2006, as well as three subordinate commercial real estate loans (CREL) securities ($94.3 million, 38.6%). The transaction has exposure to 16 CMBS classes from nine distinct transactions comprising 30.9% of the collateral pool that Standard & Poor's has downgraded. The following three transactions represent 18.4% of the downgraded collateral:

-- GE Commercial Mortgage Corporation series 2005-C3 (classes K, L, M and P; $20.4 million, 8.4%);

-- ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust series 2006-1 (classes H, J and K; $12.5 million, 5.1%); and

Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

Rating Class To From A CCC- (sf) B- (sf) / Watch Neg C-FL D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg C-FX D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg D D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg E-FL D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg E-FX D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg F D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg G D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Anthracite CRE CDO 2006-HY3 Ltd.

Rating Class To From B-FL CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg B-FX CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg (New York Ratings Team)