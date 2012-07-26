(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms Airport Portfolio here July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings in its airport portfolio. The affirmation is the culmination of a detailed review of all of Fitch's airport ratings; excluding stand-alone passenger facility charge (PFC) financings, rental car facilities, and special facilities financings such as fuel farms. For a complete list of airport rating affirmations please see the attached table by clicking on the link above. Fitch will shortly release a peer report titled 'Peer Review of US Airports: Attribute Assessments, Metrics, and Ratings' that highlights financial metrics and key rating driver attribute assessments that Fitch has reviewed over the past eight months. As part of Fitch's rating criteria and the peer review process Fitch has developed risk attribute assessments of strong, midrange and weak for the five key rating drivers listed in its rating criteria. The attribute assessments for each airport along with key quantitative metrics are identified in the airport peer report and will be contained in all future press releases for individual airports. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)