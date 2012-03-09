(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 9 - The Greek debt swap is manageable for Fitch-rated European insurers. They have already written down their holdings in anticipation of the deal and would be able to cope with further losses on Greek sovereign bonds. European insurers generally operate robust impairment policies and have written down Greek sovereign debt in line with falling market prices. They now hold Greek bonds at around 20% to 25% of their historical/amortised cost. They are therefore unlikely to incur further losses from the debt swap, which was widely supported by the sector. Since the outset of the sovereign debt crisis insurers have gradually de-risked their balance sheets. Therefore, even in the event of a further default and write-downs in the future, we believe the sector as a whole would be able to cope with a complete write-off of all Greek sovereign debt. We believe most of the losses related to Greece will be transferred to policy holders through lower returns. However, if further losses result in returns falling below the minimum level guaranteed to policy holders, insurers will have to make up the difference from their own equity. Market participants estimate the implied loss of the debt swap relative to the original terms and conditions of the bonds at around 74%, and Fitch has downgraded Greece's sovereign ratings to 'Restricted Default'. We are monitoring insurers' exposure to peripheral eurozone countries, and could take rating actions if it rises above what we consider reasonable for the rating category. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Eurozone Sovereign Risks - Impact on Insurers (New York Ratings Team)