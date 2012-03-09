(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BPM Securitisation 2 S.r.l., as follows: Series Class A2 (ISIN IT0004083025): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Series Class B (ISIN IT0004083033): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Series Class C (ISIN IT0004083041): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying assets, which remains in line with Fitch's expectations. The transaction comprises loans originated by Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a.r.l. The transaction features a provisioning mechanism whereby the outstanding balance of defaulted loans, defined as loans in arrears by more than six months, are fully provisioned using gross excess spread generated by the structure. As of January 2012, Fitch estimated the period gross excess spread at EUR3.5m, i.e. 0.5% of the current pool balance compared to EUR0.7m worth of defaults that were provisioned for in the period. As of January 2012, cumulative gross defaults as a percentage of the initial pool balance were at 1.5%. The sufficient levels of excess spread generated by the transaction to date have resulted in a fully-funded reserve fund, which remains at the target amount. The assets in the underlying pool are highly seasoned (in January 2012 the seasoning was 93 months) and have deleveraged to 31.8% of the initial pool balance. Loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 2.1% of the current portfolio, a modest increase from EUR13.5m (October 2011) to EUR14.1m (January 2012). According to the information provided by the servicer, as of December 2011, since transaction close, EUR16.6m (2.6% of outstanding pool balance) of loans were granted admission to the "Tremonti Bond Convention" and "Piano Famiglie Convention" payment holidays. These loans have been repurchased out of the pool. Fitch understands that 8.1% of such loans were defaulted, 10.2% delinquent and 81.7% performing. The stable performance of the underlying assets has allowed the structure to meet the triggers that allow the pro-rata amortisation of the class A2 and class B notes, as well as the amortisation of the reserve fund (currently EUR15.0m). Fitch expects the stable performance to continue, which is expected to translate into the continued pro-rata note paydown, as well as the ongoing reserve fund amortisation in the upcoming payment dates. As a result, the further build-up of credit enhancement (CE) available to the notes is expected to remain limited until the reserve reaches its floor of EUR10.1m. As of January 2012, the CE for the class A2 notes was 14.3% (compared to 5.82% at close), 10.21% (3.82%) for the class B notes, and 2.43% (1.32%) for the class C notes. As the servicer, Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a.r.l. is rated 'BBB'/Negative/'F3', the agency has assessed the exposure of the transaction to potential commingling risk in case of default of the servicer. In its analysis, Fitch found that the current reserve fund is sufficient to cover for medium-term losses in case of default of the bank, which led to the affirmation of the 'AAAsf' rating on the class A2 notes. Fitch understands that the issuer is in the process of appointing Zenith as a back-up servicer facilitator. The agency will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports and loan-by-loan data. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 10 August 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance (New York Ratings Team)