(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed one class of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc.'s mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1997-C1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmation is due to sufficient credit enhancement to the remaining Fitch rated class and minimal Fitch expected losses across the pool. As of the February 2011 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance was $117.2 million, down from $1.7 billion at issuance. There is one defeased loan (19.2%). There are currently 31 loans remaining in the pool, and two loans are in special servicing (2.4%). There are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $6 million currently affecting classes H and K. Fitch has affirmed the following class --$70.6 million class G at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; Classes A-1 through F are paid in full. Fitch does not rate class H or K. The rating on class J was previously withdrawn. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing recent vintage U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)