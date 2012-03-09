(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the Student Loan Corporation (SLC) Private Student Loan Trust's 2006-A and 2009-A notes issued by SLC. The Rating Outlook remains Negative on series 2006-A and Stable on series 2009-A. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch's Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria and Private Student Loan Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) Criteria were used to review the transaction. The calculated loss coverage multiples for the notes are sufficient to support the ratings listed below. The Outlook remains Negative on series 2006-A because of Fitch's negative view of the private student loan sector in general and does not reflect the performance of the trust. The Outlook remains Stable on series 2009 because it is Fitch's view that given the parity level of 171.39% the trust possesses sufficient credit enhancement to absorb any negative spread and/or increase in student loan defaults which may occur in the next two years. The rating affirmations are based on loss coverage multiples commensurate with the notes' current ratings and are based on the collateral performance data as of Nov. 15, 2011. Loss coverage multiples were determined by comparing the projected net loss amounts to available credit enhancement. Fitch used historical vintage loss data provided by SLC to form a loss timing curve representative of the collateral pools. After giving credit for seasoning of loans in repayment, Fitch applied the trust's current cumulative gross loss level to this loss timing curve to derive the expected gross losses over the projected remaining life. A recovery rate was applied, which was determined to be appropriate based on the latest data provided by the issuer. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread and overcollateralization, while the senior notes also benefit from subordination provided by the class B and class C notes. Fitch assumed excess spread to be the lesser of the average historical excess spread (earnings on the assets minus interest payments to bondholders and fees) and the most recent 12-month average excess spread, and applied that same rate over the stressed projection of remaining life. The collateral supporting the SLC Private Student Loan Trust 2006-A and 2009-A notes consists entirely of private student loans originated, serviced and administered by Citibank N.A. On Dec. 31, 2010, Discover Financial Services, which is rated 'BBB/F2' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, acquired SLC, a subsidiary of Citibank N.A., and its servicing operations for private student loans. SLC will continue to act as the master servicer and administrator for the trust, and Citibank N.A. will continue to act as sub-servicer. Citibank N.A. is rated 'A/F1' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. Fitch affirms its ratings on the following SLC Private Student Loan Trust notes: SLC Private Student Loan Trust 2006-A --Senior Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --Senior Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --Subordinate Class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative; --Junior Subordinate Class C at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative. SLC Private Student Loan Trust 2009-A --Senior Class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Private Student Loan ABS Criteria' July 19, 2011; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' Aug. 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Private Student Loan ABS Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)