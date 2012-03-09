(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Madison Park Funding VIII Ltd./Madison Park Funding VIII LLC's note issuance is a CDO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Madison Park Funding VIII Ltd./Madison Park Funding VIII LLC's $367.75 million floating-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized debt obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The preliminary rating is based on information as of March 9, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread) and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy remote.

-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.

-- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.

-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.34%-12.25%.

-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.

-- The transaction's reinvestment overcollateralization test, a failure of which will lead to the reclassification of excess interest proceeds that are available prior to paying uncapped administrative expenses and fees; subordinated hedge termination payments; portfolio manager incentive fees; and subordinated note payments, to principal proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral assets during the reinvestment period and to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding, sequentially, after the reinvestment period. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Madison Park Funding VIII Ltd./Madison Park Funding VIII LLC Class Rating Amount

(mil. $) A AAA (sf) 252.50 B AA (sf) 48.50 C (deferrable) A (sf) 27.50 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 20.25 E (deferrable) BB (sf) 19.00 Subordinated notes NR 45.25 NR--Not rated. (New York Ratings Team)