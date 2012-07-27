(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We believe the probability of extraordinary government support for Russian state-run technology investment vehicle RusNano is "high".

-- We have revised our approach to the company's stand-alone credit profile, and now assess it under our private equity criteria at 'b+'.

-- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on RusNano.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that strong ongoing state support in the form of guarantees will continue at least until 2015. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on Russian state-run technology investment vehicle RusNano. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on RusNano reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. They incorporate its stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'b+'. We expect RusNano to receive strong ongoing support from the Russian government in the form of guarantees on all debt issued. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of RusNano's:

-- "Important role" for the government of Russia. The government created RusNano to support state policies on promoting economic diversification into innovative sectors. RusNano's mandate is to invest in projects that apply nanotechnology and to promote these investments in the market. Consequently, RusNano is one of the government's main tools of economic diversification in high tech industries, which is confirmed by the government's approval of large regular equity injections and guarantees; and

-- "Very strong" link with the Russian government, currently its full owner. Following the transformation of RusNano into a joint-stock company in March 2011, the government continues to monitor RusNano closely. Although privatization of a 10% stake in the company in 2012-2013 is under consideration, it is unlikely, in our view, to affect the link with the government. The government has confirmed its plans to guarantee RusNano's borrowings of Russian ruble (RUB) 182 billion (about $6 billion) in 2010-2015, approving a further RUB28 billion in guarantees on July 11, 2012. Accordingly, the ratings on RusNano are higher than its 'b+' stand-alone credit profile, which reflects our expectation of strong ongoing government support, but also the company's very short track record and credit history, together with aggressively growing borrowing, and low, albeit improving, profitability. The ratings are constrained by high credit risk from investment in very risky and unpredictable high technology projects at an early stage of the project life, together with a rapidly growing investment portfolio and enterprise risk management that needs strengthening. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'B'. With RUB85 billion in total cash estimated as of July 1, 2012, of which RUB17.6 billion is earmarked for investments and unavailable for debt service, we consider the company's liquidity position as adequate. However, there is a risk related to the fact that all borrowings that the company receives under government guarantee are earmarked for investments and cannot be used for other purposes such as to repay other borrowing. The company's current repayment schedule is medium to long term, with a first maturity of RUB5 billion falling due in 2015, RUB10 billion in 2016, RUB38 billion in 2017 and the remainder beyond that. Accordingly, debt service consists of interest only until 2015. According to the company's cash plan, RusNano intends to maintain at least RUB20 billion of non-earmarked cash in the next year. Our understanding remains that all borrowing received or planned is or will be guaranteed by the Russian government. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that strong ongoing state support in the form of guarantees will continue at least until 2015 and help offset any uncertainty we perceive in terms of the viability of the applied business model. We could raise the ratings to reflect a significant improvement in RusNano's stand-alone credit profile. This could be driven by stronger evidence of strong investment portfolio performance (including a successful exit strategy) or a higher probability of timely extraordinary support, both of which seem unlikely within the outlook timeframe (12 months). We could lower the ratings within the next 12 months if we lower the sovereign local currency credit rating or if we observe signs of a lower likelihood of timely extraordinary support from the government. Larger-than-expected borrowings, beyond the amounts guaranteed by the government, deterioration of RusNano's liquidity position or investment portfolio performance far below the company's expectations could also pressure the stand-alone credit profile and the ratings. Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations, March 11, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed RusNano Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B Russia National Scale Rating ruAA+/--/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)