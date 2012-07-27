(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, the business risk profile of German utility RWE AG has
weakened, owing to continuously weak profitability amid challenging market
conditions that are unlikely to improve materially in the medium term.
-- Furthermore, RWE's divestment program has shown limited results,
failing to compensate for the impact of lower cash generation on key credit
metrics. RWE's financial risk profile has therefore in our view deteriorated.
-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on RWE and its subsidiaries to
'BBB+' from 'A-' and affirming the 'A-2' short-term ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that RWE should be able to
achieve and maintain cash flow credit metrics commensurate with the ratings
over the medium term. In particular, we regard efforts to strengthen the
capital base and planned lower capital expenditure as positive.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit ratings on German power and gas utility RWE AG and
its subsidiaries to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating was affirmed.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view of a sustained deterioration of RWE's business
risk profile, as well as its weakened cash generation capacity and credit
protection ratios in the medium term.
In particular, we are concerned about the long-term profitability of RWE's
power generation operation, especially in the key German market. RWE's power
generation operation depends on its large thermal generation fleet and
remaining nuclear fleet. The group's nuclear and lignite generation assets are
well placed in the merit order in terms of marginal cost, resulting in healthy
generation spreads and a high number of operating hours. However, the
remaining coal- and gas-fired units are unlikely to contribute significantly
to the group's operating profit. This is because of the increasing share of
renewable energy sources replacing thermal power plants in the overall
generation mix. RWE has recently profited from low carbon dioxide (CO2)
prices, which have relieved the burden of high CO2 emissions. However, the
risk of rising CO2 prices remains. Additionally, RWE is still renegotiating
its long-term gas supply contracts with some of its major suppliers, which is
causing a structural deficit for its gas midstream operations.
The ratings continue to be underpinned by group's leading position in power
generation and supply in northwestern Europe, reasonable business and
geographic diversity, and meaningful share of stable regulated earnings. We
further assume that RWE will be able to cut costs to improve overall
profitability. We also anticipate increasing profit contributions from RWE's
exploration and production activities. We continue to view RWE's business risk
profile as "strong," however at the lower end of the category.
We have revised our view of the financial risk profile to "significant" from
"intermediate". RWE's cash flow generation capacity has weakened as a result
of difficult operating conditions, which we do not expect to ease materially
in the medium term. Additionally, RWE has not made significant headway in
executing its announced EUR7 billion disposal program. The group has however
increased its capital base significantly, by issuing shares and hybrid
securities, to realign its capital structure to likely weaker future cash
generation. We believe these measures will help stabilize the group's
financial risk profile at the current level.
Liquidity
The 'A-2' short-term ratings reflect our view of RWE's "strong" liquidity,
based on our projection that the ratio of liquidity sources to uses will
exceed 1.5x for the next 12 months and remain higher than 1.0x over the next
24 months. The liquidity assessment reflects our view of:
-- RWE's reported access to unrestricted cash and short-term marketable
securities, including fixed-income instruments, of EUR5.7 billion as of March
31, 2012;
-- An undrawn EUR4 billion credit facility maturing in November 2016; and
-- Our estimate of somewhat lower operating cash flow in 2012 than the
EUR5.5 billion achieved in 2011, and a moderate increase in 2013.
This compares with our assumptions on cash uses for RWE, which include:
-- Investments averaging about EUR5.5 billion annually over the next two
years;
-- Annual dividend payments of about EUR1.5 billion; and
-- Repayment of about EUR5 billion of short-term and long-term debt over
the next two years.
The group's standing in the financial markets appears strong. It has solid
relationship with banks and prudent financial risk management, in our view. We
understand that there are no restrictive covenants in the documentation
attached to the group's debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our assumption that RWE will be able to maintain
cash flow credit metrics commensurate with the ratings over the medium term. A
ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20% would be
commensurate with the high end of the range for a "significant" financial risk
profile and the current ratings, barring further weakening of the business
risk profile. We believe that the ratios could fall below this level in 2012,
but strengthen again in subsequent years, mainly as a result of lower capital
expenditure, gradual improvement in cash generation, and deleveraging.
We could take a negative rating action if we believed RWE's credit metrics
were unlikely to remain sustainably consistent with the ratings, in
particular, if cash flow generation from operating activities were lower than
we currently anticipate or if expected deleveraging did not take place. Also,
a further weakening of RWE's business risk profile, for example as a result of
a meaningfully lower share of stable regulated income, could lead to a
downgrade, in line with our rating methodology.
A positive rating action is unlikely in the short to medium term. This is due
to the continuously difficult operating environment, which we expect to
persist, hampering RWE's financial performance. In the longer term, ratings
upside could arise if RWE improved its financial risk profile and showed
materially stronger key credit metrics. With the current business risk
profile, this would mean a financial risk profile in our "intermediate"
category and adjusted FFO to debt sustainably higher than 25%.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
RWE AG
Essent Nederland B.V.
Essent N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
RWE AG
Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-
Junior Subordinated BBB- BBB
RWE Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured* BBB+ A-
Ratings Affirmed
RWE AG
Essent N.V.
Essent Nederland B.V.
Commercial Paper A-2
*Guaranteed by RWE AG.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the