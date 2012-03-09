(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Mississippi Power Company's (MPC) issuance of $250 million series 2012A 4.25% senior notes due 2042 and $150 million reoffering of the series 2011A 2.35% senior notes due 2016. Proceeds are expected to be used to reduce short-term borrowings, repay $75 million of bank loans maturing in April and for general corporate purposes, including the continuous construction program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. MPC's ratings are supported by its financial profile and the reasonably constructive regulatory environment in Mississippi. Currently, MPC is in the midst of a significant capital program for both new generation and environmental controls which will necessitate significant external financing. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such investments will be funded with a balanced mix of debt and parent equity contributions and that MPC will continue to receive supportive regulatory treatment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Credit Metrics: MPC's funds from operations (FFO) coverage and FFO-to-debt ratios were 8.0 times (x) and 18%, respectively, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. While there will be pressure on metrics during the period of high capex, Fitch anticipates ratios will remain consistent with the rating category guidelines. Supportive Regulation: Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) uses a number of annually adjusted rate riders that provide timely recovery of prudent costs related to fuel, purchased power, storm restoration, and environmental expenditure, and projected future test year data is used to determine base rates. As a result, MPC's credit metrics are typically very stable. There is, however, some measure of recovery lag that results from the current significant construction program. MPC has requested that the MPSC approve a retail Certificated New Plant Clause to recover investment in new power plant assets both during construction and then during operation of the plant. Very High Capex Ahead: MPC's capital spending is expected to rise to $800 million to $1 billion per year in each year 2011 to 2013 compared with average annual capex of $185 million for the years 2007-2010. The associated funding and execution risks are mitigated to some extent by favorable state regulatory mechanisms and access to technical services and common equity investment from its parent, The Southern Company. Significant investment projects include Plant Ratcliffe and retrofit of environmental controls at Plant Daniel. Plant Ratcliffe Project: MPC is in the early stages of constructing the 582 megawatt (MW) Plant Ratcliffe as an innovative lignite mine-mouth integrated gasification combined cycle generating unit in Kemper County, MS. The project is currently scheduled for completion in May 2014; if the cost of the plant exceeds $2.88 billion, the excess may not be recoverable from utility customers, a source of potential credit risk over the next three to four years. RATING TRIGGERS Cost overruns or delays in Plant Ratcliffe could pressure cash flow and the ratings as could any adverse change in the political or regulatory environment in Mississippi, although Fitch does not consider that likely at this time. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Utilities Sector Notching and Recovery Ratings', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Corporate Rating Methodology Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (New York Ratings Team)