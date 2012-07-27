-- We see a deterioration in prospects for a recovery in the earnings of Sharp's domestic TV and LCD panel businesses and financial profile compared with our assumptions for the current rating.

-- We have placed our 'BBB+' long-term ratings on Sharp and its overseas subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. We have affirmed our short-term ratings on the companies.

-- We will review the ratings based on first quarter financial results for Sharp, prospects for its full-year earnings, and the effect additional restructuring will have on its earnings and financial profile.

-- We expect to take up to 90 days to ultimately resolve the CreditWatch as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in its strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial profile and refinancing plans. TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Sharp Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries, Sharp Electronics Corp. and Sharp International Finance (U.K.) PLC, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We base the CreditWatch placement on our opinion that prospects for a recovery in the earnings of Sharp's core businesses and in its financial profile are weaker than we had assumed in February 2012, when we downgraded the ratings to their current levels. At the same time, we have affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on Sharp and its overseas subsidiaries. Standard & Poor's expects a significant delay in a recovery in Sharp's earnings in its core businesses, such as flat panel TVs, LCD panels, and solar-cells, compared with our assumption in February 2012. Sharp made a record consolidated net loss of JPY376.1 billion in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). However, we had expected Sharp to improve fiscal 2012 earnings together with use of capacity at LCD production facilities and results from restructuring of its business. However, the external environment for Sharp is more severe than we had assumed, with economic conditions weaker in Europe, the yen remaining strong, and competition with Korean and other international electronics makers intense. In particular, we expect demand and prices in markets for flat panel TVs and LCD panels to remain weak, hurting a recovery in Sharp's earnings. Although we expect the solar-cell market to grow strongly in Japan this year, major producers will find it difficult to make adequate returns in the face of intense competition, in our view. In the current environment, Standard & Poor's is of the view that Sharp will need to further accelerate efforts to restructure its business, which will put a burden on its financial profile in fiscal 2012. The company has announced it will recognize a JPY15.8 billion extraordinary loss to settle lawsuits related to its thin-film transistor-liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) business. Standard & Poor's will review Sharp's results for the first quarter (ended June 30, 2012), the company's business strategy to recover earnings, and the effect of restructuring activities on earnings and its financial profile. In assessing Sharp's business risk profile, we will review future prospects for each of its core businesses and how the company will benefit from its recent strategic alliance with Taiwan-based electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--). We will also assess the impact of any additional business restructuring and its adverse impact on Sharp's financial profile and balance sheet for fiscal 2012. In addition, we will assess the company's funding and refinancing plans because it has sizable debt maturities, including JPY200 billion in convertible bonds that mature in September 2013. We could lower the ratings on Sharp one notch if the company's makes deep losses in operating income (after depreciation) in fiscal 2012 and its consolidated net loss for the full year exceeds JPY100 billion, resulting in a ratio of debt to EBITDA that remains above 5x. We expect to take up to 90 days to ultimately resolve the CreditWatch as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in its strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial profile and refinancing plans.