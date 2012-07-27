(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Lanark Master Issuer's series 2012-2 class 1A and 2A notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on all of the classes of notes in Lanark Master Issuer's series 2007-1 and 2012-1, all of which are currently outstanding.

-- Lanark Master Issuer's series 2012-2 is its third public issuance out of the master trust, which was established in 2007.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages, secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales backs the notes. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to Lanark Master Issuer PLC's series 2012-2 class 1A and 2A mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, Lanark Master Issuer also issued unrated class Z notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all of the classes of notes in Lanark Master Issuer's series 2007-1 and series 2012-1, all of which are currently outstanding (see list below). Lanark Master Issuer's series 2012-2 is its third public issuance out of the master trust, which was established in 2007. Clydesdale Bank PLC and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Ltd. originated the mortgages included in the master trust Clydesdale Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Australia Bank Ltd., is a financial institution which offers a comprehensive range of banking and other related services. Its mortgage business focuses on residential prime owner-occupied borrowers, as well as buy-to-let mortgage products originated through its branch network and intermediaries. All buy-to-let loans were substituted out of the master trust in June 2011. The pool includes offset mortgages: This is where mortgage loans and current or savings accounts are held separately, but the balances are offset against each other to reduce interest payments on the mortgage loan. Offset mortgages are therefore subject to set-off risk, which the minimum seller share covers in this Lanark transaction. Our cash flow analysis for master trusts includes an analysis of all previously issued notes that remain outstanding. Our analysis of Lanark Master Issuer showed that the current outstanding notes in series 2007-1 and 2012-1 pass our cash flow scenarios at their current 'AAA (sf)'ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class 3A1, 3A2, and 4A1 notes in series 2007-1, and on the class 1A1 notes in series 2012-1. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here and here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report, published quarterly RATINGS LIST Class Rating Amount

(mil.) Ratings Assigned Lanark Master Issuer PLC $800 Million And GBP600 Million Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2012-2 1A AAA (sf) $800 2A AAA (sf) GBP525 Z NR GBP75 Ratings Affirmed Lanark Master Issuer PLC EUR1.178 Billion, GBP813 Million, And $2.853 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2007-1 3A1 AAA (sf) $575.87 3A2 AAA (sf) EUR515.25 4A1 AAA (sf) GBP650.00 Lanark Master Issuer PLC EUR615 Million And GBP256.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes Series 2012-1 1A1 AAA (sf) EUR615.00 NR--Not rated. (New York Ratings Team)