July 27 - Fitch Ratings has revised CJSC Transtelecom Company's (TTK)
Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the company's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and National Long-term rating at 'A-(rus)'. TTK's
senior unsecured debt has been affirmed at 'B+' and domestic senior unsecured
debt at 'A-(rus)'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TTK's operational
and financial performance in the medium term will be better than previously
expected. Fitch expects that, as the results of five months this year have
demonstrated, pressure on TTK's core wholesale business will likely reduce in
2012-13, retail broadband business will continue successfully developing and
provide revenue growth, while improvements in company's margins will continue.
As a result, the company will be able to constrain leverage growth in 2012-14,
driven primarily by substantial capital expenditures into retail broadband, on
net debt/EBITDA metrics below 2.6-2.7x (on FFO adjusted net leverage below
3.6-3.7x), which is below Fitch's previous expectations for leverage increase in
2012-14.
Revenue from TTK's core wholesale business, which has been under tough pressure
in previous years as major Russian operators started to increasingly rely on
their own backbone networks, is likely to stabilise in 2012 and only face
marginal pressure in the medium term. The capacity of backbone networks, owned
by major Russian operators, is expanding at a lower rate than earlier, while the
volume of transmitted voice and data traffic is still growing quickly. Fitch
expects that TTK's revenue from corporate data transmission services (IP Access,
IP VPN) will grow moderately over the medium term, almost fully compensating
revenue decline from voice wholesale and channels leasing services. These
services are expected to slow down revenue decline compared to -20% and -5% in
2011 for voice wholesale and channels leasing, respectively.
The company's retail broadband business continued developing in accordance with
the strategic plan to achieve 2.3m broadband subs by end-2015. TTK acquired
several regional broadband operators in Q411-Q112 with more than 250,000
broadband subscribers. Fitch expects that revenue from this segment will
substantially increase and become comparable to revenue from the stagnating
wholesale and channels leasing services. However, the agency notes that the
retail broadband strategy still contains significant operational and financial
risks; in particular, TTK now faces the material challenge of integrating the
acquired broadband operators. Broadband revenue is likely to become the main
driver of TTK's revenue, but the margin of error for this strategy within the
current rating level is thin.
TTK has significantly reduced its cost base, leading the EBITDA margin to
improve to 16.9% in 2011 from 11.5% in 2010. Fitch understands that these
initiatives are fully supported by TTK's shareholder RZD, and there is evidence
that without amendments in intercompany agreements on the provision of certain
core services and lease payments, this improvement could not be made. With
growing high margins from the corporate data transmission and retail broadband
segments, TTK is able to continue improve EBITDA margin.
Fitch rates TTK, which is 100% controlled by RZD, on a standalone basis without
potential parent support from the parent. However, the agency understands that
RZD is willing to provide indirect financial support for TTK in case of need.
Progress in resolving the situation with Football Club Lokomotive, which has
been transferred to TTK's balance, and successful corporate structure
reorganisation, which aims to eliminate RZD's and other minority ownership in
TTK's operating subsidiaries, needs to be achieved in order not to threaten
TTK's current rating.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Further successful development of the retail broadband business and
revenue increase from this segment to sizes comparable to wholesale revenue
could lead to positive rating action
Negative: Operational and financial performance in 2012-13 below Fitch's
expectations leading to leveraging increasing to net debt/EBITDA 3.0x (FFO
adjusted net leverage 4.0x) would likely lead to a negative rating action.
