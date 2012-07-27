(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our rankings on Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS) as a
residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and special mortgage loan servicer at
ABOVE AVERAGE.
-- SLS recently assumed the servicing responsibilities for approximately
30,000 high-risk loans with a total unpaid principal balance of more than $5
billion from a major financial institution.
-- As of December 2011, Computershare owned 100% of SLS.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS)
as a residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and special mortgage loan
servicer. The outlook for all of the rankings is stable.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- SLS has a highly developed interactive investor reporting system that
allows investors to develop customized reports. It also allows special
servicing clients to approve loss mitigation solutions interactively.
-- SLS has developed an interactive system that is set up to guide its
agents in providing prequalified borrowers with workout packages that are
based on preprogrammed rules that adhere to investor guidelines.
Weakness:
-- Turnover is high in the collections department compared with its peers.
The subranking for management and organization is affirmed at STRONG and the
subrankings for loan/asset administration are affirmed at ABOVE AVERAGE. The
financial position is Sufficient.
Standard & Poor's rankings on SLS reflect our view of the company's management
team, internal controls and risk management, training programs, policies and
procedures, demonstrated default management expertise, robust level of
automation, and effective use of technology. SLS' overall company and
portfolio statistics generally align with or are better than those of other
similarly ranked residential mortgage servicers we monitor. The company's
customized systems for loss mitigation and reporting, as well as its
interaction with investors, are advanced compared with its peers.
Over the last eight months, SLS has boarded approximately 30,000 assets with a
total unpaid principal balance of more than $5 billion from a major financial
institution. The major money center bank transferred the high-risk loans to
SLS in four waves: 20,000 were transferred in December 2011, approximately
2,000 assets were transferred in February 2012, 2,000 assets were transferred
in May 2012, and the remaining assets were transferred this month. The
transferred assets include many aged foreclosures, redefaulted loans, and
90-day-plus delinquent loans. SLS has made contact with 50% of the borrowers
to date. Approximately 5,000 of these borrowers are in the process of
negotiating workouts. Additionally, borrowers are now current with their
payments on approximately 1,000 of the loans.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable. We believe that SLS will continue to expand its
mortgage servicing portfolio. With its track record of solid servicing
performance, execution, and implementation of operational enhancements and
controls, and given the company's experienced and dedicated management team,
Standard & Poor's believes SLS will remain a proficient residential subprime,
special, and subordinate-lien mortgage servicer for a wide variety of
investors in the residential mortgage marketplace.
