(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our rankings on Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS) as a residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and special mortgage loan servicer at ABOVE AVERAGE.

-- SLS recently assumed the servicing responsibilities for approximately 30,000 high-risk loans with a total unpaid principal balance of more than $5 billion from a major financial institution.

-- As of December 2011, Computershare owned 100% of SLS. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS) as a residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and special mortgage loan servicer. The outlook for all of the rankings is stable. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths:

-- SLS has a highly developed interactive investor reporting system that allows investors to develop customized reports. It also allows special servicing clients to approve loss mitigation solutions interactively.

-- SLS has developed an interactive system that is set up to guide its agents in providing prequalified borrowers with workout packages that are based on preprogrammed rules that adhere to investor guidelines. Weakness:

-- Turnover is high in the collections department compared with its peers. The subranking for management and organization is affirmed at STRONG and the subrankings for loan/asset administration are affirmed at ABOVE AVERAGE. The financial position is Sufficient. Standard & Poor's rankings on SLS reflect our view of the company's management team, internal controls and risk management, training programs, policies and procedures, demonstrated default management expertise, robust level of automation, and effective use of technology. SLS' overall company and portfolio statistics generally align with or are better than those of other similarly ranked residential mortgage servicers we monitor. The company's customized systems for loss mitigation and reporting, as well as its interaction with investors, are advanced compared with its peers. Over the last eight months, SLS has boarded approximately 30,000 assets with a total unpaid principal balance of more than $5 billion from a major financial institution. The major money center bank transferred the high-risk loans to SLS in four waves: 20,000 were transferred in December 2011, approximately 2,000 assets were transferred in February 2012, 2,000 assets were transferred in May 2012, and the remaining assets were transferred this month. The transferred assets include many aged foreclosures, redefaulted loans, and 90-day-plus delinquent loans. SLS has made contact with 50% of the borrowers to date. Approximately 5,000 of these borrowers are in the process of negotiating workouts. Additionally, borrowers are now current with their payments on approximately 1,000 of the loans. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable. We believe that SLS will continue to expand its mortgage servicing portfolio. With its track record of solid servicing performance, execution, and implementation of operational enhancements and controls, and given the company's experienced and dedicated management team, Standard & Poor's believes SLS will remain a proficient residential subprime, special, and subordinate-lien mortgage servicer for a wide variety of investors in the residential mortgage marketplace. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009

-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004

-- Select Servicer List (New York Ratings Team)