(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 27 - Overview
-- We expect U.S.-based chassis lessor Interpool Inc.'s financial profile
to improve modestly, benefiting from growing earnings as a result of rising
utilization and modest rate gains.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to
Interpool.
-- We are also assigning a 'B-' issue rating and a '6' recovery rating to
its proposed $325 million second-lien notes co-issued by TRAC Intermodal LLC
and TRAC Intermodal Corp.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growing earnings will
allow the company to gradually deleverage and improve its financial profile
modestly over the next year.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating to Interpool Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' rating (two notches below the corporate
credit rating) to the proposed $325 million second-lien notes to be co-issued
by TRAC Intermodal Corp. and TRAC Intermodal LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of
TRAC Intermodal Holding Corp.(Holding) (not rated). Holding is parent to
Interpool Inc.
We assigned the notes a '6' recovery rating indicating likely negligible
(0-10%) recovery for noteholders in a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Princeton, N.J.-based Interpool reflect the company's
substantial debt load and limited financial flexibility. The company has
pledged almost all of its assets as collateral under various financings.
Positive credit factors include Interpool's No. 1 market position in an
industry with limited number of market participants, as well as its ability to
scale back capital spending and reduce debt in periods of weak demand. We
categorize Interpool's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk
profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.
Interpool operates under the name TRAC Intermodal. The company provides
long-term chassis leases, pooling arrangements, and chassis management
services to liner companies, railroads, and U.S. transportation companies.
Interpool generates the substantial majority of revenues and earnings from
chassis pooling arrangements and from term leases, and the remaining from
finance leases and management fees for managing equipment for customers.
Chassis are wheeled frames that carry intermodal cargo containers, together
forming the equivalent of a truck trailer. In July 2007, an affiliate of
Fortress Investment Group LLC (not rated) purchased Interpool and took the
company private. The company does not publicly disclose financial information.
Interpool has a dominant presence in both the markets to lease chassis that
carry marine cargo containers (i.e., those transferred from ships) and those
that carry domestic cargo containers, and it is the largest U.S. chassis
leasing company. Interpool has slightly more than half of the market for
leased marine chassis market (shipping lines, trucking companies, and
intermodal marketing companies that own and operate chassis, in addition to
those leasing companies provide) and slightly more than half of the entire
domestic chassis market (both those that lessors provide and those that other
companies own, such as truckers). Interpool has an active fleet of
approximately 249,000 chassis, most of which it owns. The average age of the
active fleet is about 11.5 years. Interpool's fleet is substantially larger
than that of its closest competitor, Flexi-Van Leasing Inc. (not rated).
Interpool and Flexi-Van are the dominant players among chassis lessors.
We believe Interpool will continue to benefit from a sluggish, but gradually
improving, U.S. economy, which supports cargo transportation volumes and
chassis usage. Fleet utilization averaged in the high-80% area during 2011,
compared with an average in the mid-80% percent area during 2010, and we
expect a modest improvement in utilization during 2012.Most of Interpool's
equipment is under pooling arrangements or long-term leases (terms greater
than one year), and a small portion is on direct finance leases. Pools are
arrangements under which a lessor manages a group of chassis owned by various
companies (which may include the lessor) and makes them available to users on
a short-term basis. The average remaining term on Interpool's term leases is
less than two years, and on direct finance leases it is less than five years.
We expect revenues and earnings to increase in 2012, benefiting from higher
utilization and modest increase in lease rates. Higher operating expenses for
repositioning chassis currently in storage back into use and costs associated
with repairs and tune-ups of chassis will partly offset the improvement. We
expect operating margins (after depreciation and amortization) of about 19%,
compared with about 17% at year-end 2011. We also expect funds from operations
(FFO) to debt to approach 10% during 2012, compared with 8.6% at the end of
2011, and for debt to capital to remain in the mid-60% area. Interpool, as an
equipment leasing company, operates at higher leverage than comparably rated
industrial companies. Credit measures could vary depending on the timing and
magnitude of capital spending.
Liquidity
Interpool has adequate liquidity. We believe its sources of cash will likely
exceed its uses substantially over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
cash sources included moderate unrestricted cash balances. Pro forma for the
proposed refinancing, cash sources include moderate availability under the new
$700 million revolver maturing in 2017 (not rated), after taking into account
letters of credit and $325 million in expected proceeds from the second-lien
notes that will mature in 2019. Our cash sources assumptions do not include
proceeds from sale of assets because we expect improvement in utilization from
already-high levels will preclude any material asset sales next year. We
expect Interpool to use cash mainly for working capital and to invest in
capital spending--mostly rebuilding chassis (i.e., overhauling used chassis to
make them serviceable). However, Interpool's capital expenditures, which we
estimate to be in the mid-$50 million area annually, are highly discretionary
and rebuilding of existing equipment has a short lead time.
In accordance with Standard & Poor's methodology and assumptions, in our view,
the relevant aspects of Interpool's liquidity include:
-- Cash sources covering cash uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum ratio
for an adequate designation, for the next year;
-- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%
drop in EBITDA--consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;
-- Our expectation that Interpool would remain in compliance with its
financial covenants, including its minimum fixed-charge coverage requirement,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% over the next year;
-- Interpool's ability to absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks,
based on positive cash flow and its ability to scale down capital spending
drastically; and
-- Its prudent financial risk management, in our view, including
arranging credit facilities and maintaining cash balances to support liquidity
and its ability to reduce capital spending sharply given its discretionary
nature (as Interpool demonstrated in 2009).
The company has pledged all revenue-generating equipment (chassis and
generator sets) to the revolver and the second-lien notes. The revolver
facility is subject to a borrowing base.
The revolver contains a springing minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x
that is tested if availability is less