July 27 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Tallahassee, Florida:
--Approximately $340 million consolidated utility system revenue bonds affirmed
at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the city's
water and sewer utilities, and a gross lien on the storm drainage system
(together, the consolidated system), and available system development charges
(connection fees).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER BASE: Tallahassee serves as the state's capital and
is also home to both Florida State University and Florida A&M University, which
together provide a stable underlying employment base. The customer base is
diverse and mostly residential.
MANAGABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: The system is nearing completion of its comprehensive
capital plan including advanced wastewater treatment (AWT) upgrades necessary to
meet stricter guidelines for biological nutrients. Going forward, capital needs
will focus mainly on system renewal and replacement projects.
ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: The previously large and comprehensive capital
program left the system with an above average debt burden. Slow amortization of
existing debt coupled with a small amount of future debt will likely keep debt
ratios high for the foreseeable future.
INCREASING RATES STILL COMPETITIVE: Water and sewer rates have been on the rise
but remain competitive. At 2.2% of median household income, rates are already
above Fitch's affordability threshold, raising concerns that future rate
increases could be politically challenging to implement. However, Fitch notes
income levels reflect a large student population, and the automatic annual
inflation-adjusted rate increases helps mitigate this concern. Storm system fees
are very manageable.
SOLID FINANCIAL RESULTS: Financial performance has been strong historically and
remains solid in fiscal 2011. Including gross storm revenues, fiscal 2011
coverage was 2.6x. When calculated on a net basis, coverage is a below average
1.9x in 2011. Liquidity remains strong and provides an offset to below average
net revenue coverage.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
FURTHER DECLINE IN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: A further decline in net revenue debt
service coverage from current levels coupled with a decline in other financial
metrics may put downward pressure on the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE EMPLOYMENT BASE ANCHORED BY PUBLIC SECTOR
The city of Tallahassee ('AA' implied GO rating) is located in northwest Florida
about 20 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico. The city serves as the state's
capital and the county seat of Leon County, and is home to two large public
educational institutions; Florida State University and Florida A&M. Combined
fall 2011 enrollment for the two universities was roughly 55,000.
Government and educational institutions have provided a stabilizing force for
employment and have historically insulated the area from the high unemployment
and weak housing market trends that have been prevalent throughout much of the
state. The unemployment rate for the Tallahassee metropolitan statistical area
was 7.2% in May 2012. The below average wealth and income indicators are
restrained by the area's large student population.
The city owns and operates a consolidated utility system consisting of the water
and sewer enterprise systems, and the stormwater management system. The system
was consolidated in 2008 for billing, rate-setting, and bonding purposes.
However, each utility is still accounted for as a separate enterprise fund of
the city, and each is operated as a self-sufficient stand-alone utility.
The system serves approximately 250,000 residents within the city and portions
of Leon and Wakulla Counties through 75,000 retail water customers and 70,000
retail sewer customers in fiscal 2011. Wholesale water service is also provided
to the city of St. Marks. The storm system contains roughly 90,000 equivalent
residential units. The customer base is predominantly residential and stable
with no customer concentration.
STILL SOLID BUT DECLINING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
System financial results have been strong historically with solid financial
margins and cash flows producing very strong annual debt service coverage. A
sharp rise in debt financings over the past several years coupled with a decline
in new customer growth has led to a decline in debt service coverage; however,
coverage remains sound.
When calculating debt service coverage using the gross storm system revenues,
coverage was strong at 2.6x in fiscal 2011. However, Fitch believes calculating
coverage using net revenues for all three enterprises more appropriately
reflects actual coverage and provides a better picture of long-term system
operating performance. On a net revenue basis, debt service coverage was below
average but adequate at 1.9x in 2011.
Debt service is not expected to increase for at least the next several years,
and coupled with automatic inflation-adjusted rate increases, financial
performance should remain close to current levels over the intermediate term.
While a small amount of additional debt is projected in approximately 2015, the
city plans to undergo a comprehensive rate sufficiency analysis sometime next
year. City-provided pro forma budget estimates show a decline in net revenue
coverage to roughly 1.6x. The current rating and outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that the system will outperform these estimates.
Liquidity is strong on a consolidated basis with over $69 million in aggregate
unrestricted cash and investments from all three funds at the end of fiscal
2011. When coupled with approximately $23 million in renewal, replacement and
improvement fund balances, system liquidity totaled over $92 million, or about
480 days of operating expenses. While liquidity is well above average, most of
the cash is held in the storm system fund with the potential for a portion of
cash to be used to fund future storm system capital projects.
ABOVE AVERAGE LEVERAGE BUT MANAGEABLE FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS
System leverage has increased substantially over the past five years, leading to
an above debt burden. In fiscal 2011, the system had a total of $360 million in
outstanding debt, leading to debt to net plant of 61% and debt per capita of
approximately $1,460; both ratios are above the median for 'AA' category
systems. Debt ratios are expected to remain elevated given the below average
amortization of existing debt and the potential issuance of a small amount of
additional debt within the next several years.
The city is in the latter stages of a large capital program that will allow the
system to meet more stringent nutrient guidelines for treated wastewater. The
current five-year capital improvement plan (CIP; from 2013-2017) totals $170
million is manageable and, as expected, is much lower than previous capital
plans. A large proportion of the CIP will address renewal, replacement and
improvement (RR&I) of system assets and requires only a small amount of
additional bonds (about $40 million) to be issued in 2015 or 2016.
The majority of the capital plan will be funded mainly with RR&I funds and other
pay-as-you go sources, which Fitch believes to be reasonable given the strong
cash balances and excess annual cash flows (about $20 million annually prior to
transfers).
INDEPENDENT RATE SETTING AUTHORITY
Rates are set by the city and are structured with base fees and volumetric
charges with an inclining block rate charged per thousand gallons. Most
customers fall under the first tier, which includes the first 7,000 gallons
used. For fiscal 2012, the typical residential customer pays a reasonable $68
for combined service.
Rates have been on the rise with the majority of the increases focused on the
sewer s