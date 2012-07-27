July 27 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Tallahassee, Florida: --Approximately $340 million consolidated utility system revenue bonds affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the city's water and sewer utilities, and a gross lien on the storm drainage system (together, the consolidated system), and available system development charges (connection fees). KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER BASE: Tallahassee serves as the state's capital and is also home to both Florida State University and Florida A&M University, which together provide a stable underlying employment base. The customer base is diverse and mostly residential. MANAGABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: The system is nearing completion of its comprehensive capital plan including advanced wastewater treatment (AWT) upgrades necessary to meet stricter guidelines for biological nutrients. Going forward, capital needs will focus mainly on system renewal and replacement projects. ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: The previously large and comprehensive capital program left the system with an above average debt burden. Slow amortization of existing debt coupled with a small amount of future debt will likely keep debt ratios high for the foreseeable future. INCREASING RATES STILL COMPETITIVE: Water and sewer rates have been on the rise but remain competitive. At 2.2% of median household income, rates are already above Fitch's affordability threshold, raising concerns that future rate increases could be politically challenging to implement. However, Fitch notes income levels reflect a large student population, and the automatic annual inflation-adjusted rate increases helps mitigate this concern. Storm system fees are very manageable. SOLID FINANCIAL RESULTS: Financial performance has been strong historically and remains solid in fiscal 2011. Including gross storm revenues, fiscal 2011 coverage was 2.6x. When calculated on a net basis, coverage is a below average 1.9x in 2011. Liquidity remains strong and provides an offset to below average net revenue coverage. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? FURTHER DECLINE IN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: A further decline in net revenue debt service coverage from current levels coupled with a decline in other financial metrics may put downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE EMPLOYMENT BASE ANCHORED BY PUBLIC SECTOR The city of Tallahassee ('AA' implied GO rating) is located in northwest Florida about 20 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico. The city serves as the state's capital and the county seat of Leon County, and is home to two large public educational institutions; Florida State University and Florida A&M. Combined fall 2011 enrollment for the two universities was roughly 55,000. Government and educational institutions have provided a stabilizing force for employment and have historically insulated the area from the high unemployment and weak housing market trends that have been prevalent throughout much of the state. The unemployment rate for the Tallahassee metropolitan statistical area was 7.2% in May 2012. The below average wealth and income indicators are restrained by the area's large student population. The city owns and operates a consolidated utility system consisting of the water and sewer enterprise systems, and the stormwater management system. The system was consolidated in 2008 for billing, rate-setting, and bonding purposes. However, each utility is still accounted for as a separate enterprise fund of the city, and each is operated as a self-sufficient stand-alone utility. The system serves approximately 250,000 residents within the city and portions of Leon and Wakulla Counties through 75,000 retail water customers and 70,000 retail sewer customers in fiscal 2011. Wholesale water service is also provided to the city of St. Marks. The storm system contains roughly 90,000 equivalent residential units. The customer base is predominantly residential and stable with no customer concentration. STILL SOLID BUT DECLINING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE System financial results have been strong historically with solid financial margins and cash flows producing very strong annual debt service coverage. A sharp rise in debt financings over the past several years coupled with a decline in new customer growth has led to a decline in debt service coverage; however, coverage remains sound. When calculating debt service coverage using the gross storm system revenues, coverage was strong at 2.6x in fiscal 2011. However, Fitch believes calculating coverage using net revenues for all three enterprises more appropriately reflects actual coverage and provides a better picture of long-term system operating performance. On a net revenue basis, debt service coverage was below average but adequate at 1.9x in 2011. Debt service is not expected to increase for at least the next several years, and coupled with automatic inflation-adjusted rate increases, financial performance should remain close to current levels over the intermediate term. While a small amount of additional debt is projected in approximately 2015, the city plans to undergo a comprehensive rate sufficiency analysis sometime next year. City-provided pro forma budget estimates show a decline in net revenue coverage to roughly 1.6x. The current rating and outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the system will outperform these estimates. Liquidity is strong on a consolidated basis with over $69 million in aggregate unrestricted cash and investments from all three funds at the end of fiscal 2011. When coupled with approximately $23 million in renewal, replacement and improvement fund balances, system liquidity totaled over $92 million, or about 480 days of operating expenses. While liquidity is well above average, most of the cash is held in the storm system fund with the potential for a portion of cash to be used to fund future storm system capital projects. ABOVE AVERAGE LEVERAGE BUT MANAGEABLE FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS System leverage has increased substantially over the past five years, leading to an above debt burden. In fiscal 2011, the system had a total of $360 million in outstanding debt, leading to debt to net plant of 61% and debt per capita of approximately $1,460; both ratios are above the median for 'AA' category systems. Debt ratios are expected to remain elevated given the below average amortization of existing debt and the potential issuance of a small amount of additional debt within the next several years. The city is in the latter stages of a large capital program that will allow the system to meet more stringent nutrient guidelines for treated wastewater. The current five-year capital improvement plan (CIP; from 2013-2017) totals $170 million is manageable and, as expected, is much lower than previous capital plans. A large proportion of the CIP will address renewal, replacement and improvement (RR&I) of system assets and requires only a small amount of additional bonds (about $40 million) to be issued in 2015 or 2016. The majority of the capital plan will be funded mainly with RR&I funds and other pay-as-you go sources, which Fitch believes to be reasonable given the strong cash balances and excess annual cash flows (about $20 million annually prior to transfers). INDEPENDENT RATE SETTING AUTHORITY Rates are set by the city and are structured with base fees and volumetric charges with an inclining block rate charged per thousand gallons. Most customers fall under the first tier, which includes the first 7,000 gallons used. For fiscal 2012, the typical residential customer pays a reasonable $68 for combined service. Rates have been on the rise with the majority of the increases focused on the sewer s