March 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven subordinate classes of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-C1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, and affirmed the super senior and mezzanine 'AAA' classes. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool, particularly with the four largest Fitch Loans of Concern. Fitch modeled losses of 5.8% of the remaining pool. Expected losses of the original pool are at 9.5%, including losses realized to date. Fitch has designated 37 loans (19.2% of the pool balance) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include six loans (3.4%) currently in special servicing. Five of the Fitch Loans of Concern (11.1%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance. Fitch expects that class H may eventually be fully depleted, and class G partially depleted from losses associated with loans currently in special servicing. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by approximately 18.1% (including 4.8% in realized losses) to $2.01 billion from $2.46 billion at issuance. There are no defeased loans. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes H through T. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the DHL Center loan (2.78%), collateralized by a 490,000 square foot (SF) distribution facility operated and 100% leased by DHL Express (USA), Inc. (DHL). On Nov. 10, 2008, DHL announced that it would stop shipping within the United States effective Jan. 30, 2009. DHL no longer occupies this property; however, there is a 20-year lease in place that commenced in 2006. The lease is also guaranteed by Deutsche Post AG. The loan has remained current as DHL continues to pay rent, as well as provide onsite security and maintenance. The servicer-reported year to date (YTD) September 2011 net operating income (NOI) debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 1.29 times (x). The second largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Sterling Portfolio loan (2.40%), which is secured by four office buildings with a total of 402,399 SF. All four office buildings are located within eight miles of each other in the Nassau/Suffolk counties of Long Island, NY, approximately 40 miles outside of Manhattan. The portfolio has experienced cash flow issues due to occupancy declines, reporting at 81% for December 2011 compared to 89% in December 2010. As a result, based on servicer-provided YE December 2011 financial statements, NOI has declined by approximately 30% from YE December 2010. In addition the partial interest-only loan began amortizing in January 2011, with NOI DSCR for YE December 2011 declining to 0.84x from 1.44x at YE December 2010. The loan remains current as of the February 2012 remittance date. The third largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Prospect Hill Office Park loan (2.21%) secured by a three-building, 480,428 sf office park located in Waltham, MA. The property has experienced cash flow issues due to occupancy declines as well as an increase in operating expenses since issuance. The December 2011 rent roll reported occupancy at 61%, a decline from 86% at issuance. The YTD September 2011 NOI saw approximately an 18% decline from YE December 2010. In addition the partial interest-only loan began amortizing in February 2011, with NOI DCSR for YTD September 2011 declining to 0.77x from 1.11x at YE December 2010. The loan remains current as of the February 2012 remittance date. Fitch downgrades the following classes, revises Rating Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$221 million class A-J to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.4 million class B to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$27.6 million class C to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$24.6 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 55%; --$18.4 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf; RE 0%; --$21.5 million class F to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$21.5 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch also affirms the following classes: --$92.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$92 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$66.6 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.1 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$245.6 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; Class A-1 has repaid in full. Classes H through N will remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses. Fitch does not rate classes P through T, which have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Fitch also affirms the following classes and revises Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$6.3 million class IUU1 at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.6 million class IUU2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$3.6 million class IUU3 at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.9 million class IUU4 at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.3 million class IUU5 at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$0.9 million class IUU6 at 'BB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$1 million class IUU7 at 'B+sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$1 million class IUU8 at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$1.1 million class IUU9 at 'B-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch does not rate the $6.9 million class IUU10, which is currently being affected by interest shortfalls. The IUU classes represent the crossed B-note rakes of three separate loans, Intel Corporate Building, U Haul 26 Portfolio, and U Haul SAC Portfolio. The A-notes of all three loans are included in the pooled portion of the trust. Both the U-Haul 26 and U Haul SAC portfolio loan's are current. The Intel Corporate Building notes transferred to special servicing in January 2011 due to maturity default. The servicer-reported a lockbox is currently in place and remitting debt service payments while trapping all excess cash flow. Negotiations between the borrower and servicer continue concerning potential loan modification. Fitch did not model any losses. On March 14, 2011, Fitch withdrew the ratings on the interest-only classes X-CP and X-CL. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the ratings on these classes, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) 