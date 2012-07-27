(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect the pace of newspaper print advertising revenue declines
will continue for the foreseeable future as a result of unfavorable
fundamentals in the industry.
-- We are affirming all ratings on The New York Times Co., including the
'B+' corporate credit rating, and revising our rating outlook on the company
to stable from positive.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that neither an upgrade nor a
downgrade appear likely over the near term.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on New York City-based The New York Times Co. to stable from positive.
At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on the company, including
the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision to stable reflects our expectation that the timeframe for
a potential upgrade lies beyond the next 12 months. Growth in high-margin
digital advertising revenue, which is needed to offset the secular decline in
print advertising revenue, has halted. Newspaper digital ad revenues declined
1.9% in the first half of 2012, after having increased 5.3% in 2011 and 18.3%
in 2010. We expect that continued secular pressure on the print business will
mean that sustained digital revenue increases will be needed for the company
to generate consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth.
Standard & Poor's rating on The New York Times reflects the company's exposure
to unfavorable secular trends affecting newspaper print advertising and
circulation. The company's business risk profile is "weak" (based on our
criteria) because of these risks, notwithstanding the significant national
presence and brand equity of the "New York Times" newspaper. These two factors
were crucial supports to its March 2011 launch of a digital subscription model
charging heavy users. We view the company's financial risk as "aggressive"
because of pressure on the company's debt leverage and large underfunded
pension obligation.
As the third-largest daily newspaper in the U.S., the "New York Times" depends
heavily on circulation and advertising in The New York Times media group,
which accounts for about three-quarters of total revenues. Despite the
newspaper's larger share of national advertising than its peers, owing to
national distribution, both national and local advertising are steadily moving
online. With news consumption moving online as well, the company is subject to
chronic pressure to reduce costs of content, production, and distribution.
The company's NYTimes.com subscription news site demonstrated good success in
acquiring monthly subscribers. Paid digital subscribers slightly exceeded
500,000 at the end of the second quarter, and grew 12% sequentially since
March 18, 2012, which was the one-year anniversary of the introduction. Still,
we see the risk that digital circulation and advertising revenues may not grow
sufficiently to fully offset declining print advertising revenues.
We anticipate that a mid- to high-single-digit decline in advertising revenues
will not be entirely offset by increasing circulation resulting from greater
digital subscribers and the January 2012 25% newsstand price increase for the
daily edition. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues will decline
at a low-single-digit percentage rate in the second half of 2012, while EBITDA
could decline at a low-teen pace because of the large fixed component of
costs. Profitability is below the peer group average, and the company faces
the risk of fewer efficiency-related options to continue to reduce costs.
Also, the company has higher operating costs in the New York and Boston
metropolitan markets, where a union workforce hampers cost reduction.
Revenues increased 0.6% in the three months ended June 24, 2012, while EBITDA
rose 6.5%. An 8.3% increase in total circulation revenue resulting from growth
in digital subscriptions offset a 6.8% decline in total advertising revenues.
Newspaper advertising revenues fell 6.6%, reflecting an 8.0% decline in print
advertising and a 1.6% decline in digital advertising revenues. Revenues of
the much smaller About.com business unit declined 8.7% in the quarter because
of the continued impact of last year's Google search algorithm change. The
company's EBITDA margin rose to 15.2% for the 12 months ended June 24, 2012
from 14.6% for the prior 12 months, reflecting the January 2012 $143 million
sale of the underperforming regional newspaper group, as well as lower overall
costs.
Pro forma for the asset sale, debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases
and the company's underfunded pension obligations, edged lower to 4.1x for the
12 months ended June 24, 2012, from 4.3x for the prior year period. Debt
reduction more than offset a slight decline in EBITDA resulting from the loss
of the regional newspaper group cash flow, as asset sale proceeds have been
retained in cash balances. Adjusted leverage is consistent with the indicative
debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 4x-5x that characterizes an aggressive financial
risk profile under our criteria. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest improved
to 4.7x for the 12 months ended June 24, 2012, from 3.5x over the prior 12
months due to lower interest expense resulting from the August 2011 redemption
of $250 million 14% notes with cash.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect that debt leverage will remain in the
low-4x area in 2012, as debt reduction offsets the decline in EBITDA. We
expect leverage to rise to the mid-4x area in 2013, as a result of declining
EBITDA. We expect interest coverage will improve to nearly 5x for the full
year 2012, as a result of a 40% reduction in annual interest expense in
connection with the August 2011 redemption. We also expect that interest
coverage will decline to the mid-4x area in 2013 due to lower EBITDA.
Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash was roughly flat at around 25% over
the past year. We expect EBITDA conversion will be remain roughly stable in
2012 and 2013.
Liquidity
The company has strong sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over
the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA
declines.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile is based on the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity (including cash and facility
availability) over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed uses by 1.5x or more.
-- We also expect net sources would be positive even with EBITDA declines
exceeding 30% over the next 12 months.
-- The company would likely remain in compliance with maintenance
covenants, even with an EBITDA decline of 30%, in our view.
-- We believe the company has good relationships with its banks and a
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Cash and short-term investments increased to $570 million at June 24, 2012,
versus $403 million a year ago due to the sale of the company's regional
newspaper group and remaining stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the
Boston Red Sox baseball team.
Near-term debt maturities consist of $75 million of notes due September 2012,
which we expect will be repaid with some of the company's excess cash.
Intermediate-term debt maturities consist of $250 million of notes due in 2015
and $225 million due in 2016. We expect these will be repaid with a
combination of excess cash, discretionary cash flow, and refinancing. We
expect discretionary cash flow in excess of $100 million in 2012 and roughly
$75 million in 2013. Management suspended its common stock dividend in
February 2009, and we do not anticipate a resumption over the