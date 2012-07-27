(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Fitch Ratings believes the possibility of a Supreme Court review regarding "pay-for-delay" agreements between brand-name and generic drug manufacturers has no immediate credit implications. However, if and when a decision is made ruling the settlements illegal, we believe that negative credit implications for the industry would be possible. Generic competition has increasingly placed pressure on key pharmaceutical sales, with generic utilization significantly over the past 30 years - at roughly 75% in 2011 versus approximately 15% in 1980. A federal appeals court in Philadelphia this month sided with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), labeling the settlements anti-competitive, suggesting these deals keep other potential generics off the market. The settlements were put in place to reduce litigation costs and mitigate the uncertainty of the patent litigation that can become a distraction for management, especially for those marketing blockbuster medicines. Under settlement terms, the generic drug is also permitted to be launched a few months prior to the expiration of the brand-name drug's patent, allowing for additional competition in the marketplace. While most courts have ruled in favor of this argument, the Philadelphia federal appeals court did not. We believe ambiguity in the lower courts will lead to consideration by the Supreme Court, but this will likely take a number of years, as we note that the Philadelphia case dates back to the late 1990s, and also clearly underscores the time and associated expense involved in these lawsuits. The potential Supreme Court review calls into attention the U.S. Federal Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984, informally known as the "Hatch-Waxman Act," which established the modern system of generic drug manufacturing and dispensing. It has played a major role in the increased use of generic medications. Still, a Supreme Court decision in favor of the FTC blocking "pay-for-delay" agreements could affect competition. We believe competition would increase only if the typically rock-solid base patent for any specific brand-name drug was found to be invalid. That would generally allow just a single generic drug to launch based on timing of entrant filings, essentially increasing competition earlier than expected. If the patent was indeed upheld, that would bar generic competition altogether until the drug's final patent expiration. We believe potential industry negatives arise under a scenario in which the agreements were ruled illegal, leading to increased legal costs and uncertainty of resolution, which would incrementally pressure margins. To be sure, if the Supreme Court decides to review this topic, it will be a lengthy process. As previously stated, we anticipate growing generic utilization should continue in 2012 and 2013, owing to the expected patent expiries on a number of highly prescribed branded drugs. For additional information on new generic competition, please see our special report, "Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline," published on July 24 and available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)