March 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to The Coca-Cola
Company's (Coca-Cola) proposed issuance of $2.75 billion of notes with
maturities of two -, three-, and six-years. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with the company's
senior unsecured obligations. The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay
commercial paper. The new notes are being issued under the company's existing
indenture dated April 26, 1988. While the indenture's restrictive covenants
include limitations on secured debt and sale and leaseback transactions, the
prospectus for the new notes exclude those covenants. Coca-Cola is not bound by
any financial covenants. The three- and six-year notes are callable by Coca-Cola
subject to a make-whole provision. Coca-Cola had $28.6 billion of debt as of
Dec. 31, 2011.
Additionally, Fitch has withdrawn its rating of Coca-Cola Refreshments USA,
Inc.'s (CCR) senior shelf. Coca-Cola has deregistered the shelf.
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to consistently generate
considerable cash flow from operations (CFFO) and free cash flow (FCF).
Coca-Cola generated $9.5 billion and $2.3 billion of CFO and FCF, respectively,
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, after generating over $9.5 billion and $3.2
billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2010. The recent FCF was weighed down by a
$769 million contribution to the company's pension plans in the first quarter of
2011 and cash outlays for restructuring. Fitch expects Coca-Cola's FCF to exceed
$2 billion in 2012, due to its substantial CFFO, despite an additional $900
million contribution to its pension funds in the current year.
The ratings are further supported by Coca-Cola's unique and large cash position.
Coca-Cola's leverage has increased to 2.2 times (x) on a total debt to operating
EBITDA basis, which is outside of the 'A+' rating category. However, Coca-Cola's
growing $14 billion balance of cash and short-term investments, primarily held
outside the U.S., to some extent mitigates this. Fitch expects Coca-Cola to
maintain this cash balance to provide backup to its commercial paper (CP)
borrowings, which have increased because of its reluctance to repatriate cash
and its desire to return cash to shareholders. Coca-Cola has a mismatch between
its U.S. cash outflows and its significant international cash inflows. The late
2010 acquisition of CCR, its U.S. and Canadian bottling operations, will offset
some of the cash flow mismatch, but it is expected to persist. A material
reduction in Coca-Cola's cash balance without a commensurate reduction in debt
may negatively impact its credit ratings.
Fitch expects Coca-Cola's operating income to grow in the low to mid-single
digits in 2012, enabling stable credit metrics and growing cash flow generation.
This forecast is based on the assumption that revenue grows in the low single
digits range due to volume and price/mix increases partially offsetting adverse
foreign currency effects. Operational efficiencies due to cost saving programs
and ongoing restructuring activities related to the acquisition of CCR should
also benefit operating income in 2012.
Coca-Cola has committed to another $2.5 billion to $3 billion of net share
repurchases in 2012 after repurchasing $2.9 billion in 2011. While these
commitments are large, they are below Fitch's estimate of normalized FCF of $3
billion to $4 billion. Ratings also consider the potential of future
acquisitions given the company's transaction history. For a large debt financed
transaction, Fitch expects the company to curtail share repurchases. Fitch
recognizes Coca-Cola's acquisitions and share repurchases may be partially
funded with debt, but expects the company to maintain credit statistics in line
with current levels due to cash flow growth.
Coca-Cola's ratings could be positively affected by the company attaining total
debt to operating EBITDA below 1.5 times (x) in combination with a stated
commitment to maintain stronger credit protection measures. Conversely,
Coca-Cola's ratings would be negatively affected by a large debt-financed
acquisition or share repurchase program or a reduction in cash and cash
equivalents without a commensurate reduction in debt. Fitch notes that while
Coca-Cola has more CP outstanding than capacity under its various committed
facilities, the company has consistently maintained a large cash balance, and
the combination of cash and facility availability provide adequate backup for
the CP. Coca-Cola had $12.9 billion of CP and other short-term borrowings at
Dec. 31, 2011.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, Coca-Cola's total debt to operating EBITDA was
2.2x, up from 2.1x a year earlier due higher debt balances. The company's gross
interest to operating EBITDA was 30.5x at the most recent year end, increasing
from 15.9x the previous year due to cycling of one time charges classified as
interest in 2010. Coca-Cola's FFO interest coverage reflected a similar
increase, rising to 25.6x from 13.8x over the same time period.
At Dec. 31, 2011, Coca-Cola's liquidity position of $18.6 billion consisted of
$12.8 billion of cash, as mentioned previously, $1.2 billion of short-term
investments, and $4.6 billion of availability under its committed credit lines
and revolving credit facility. Coca-Cola has a manageable maturity schedule and
robust access to the capital markets. Fitch expects the firm to refinance the
approximate $2 billion and $1.5 billion of long-term debt due in 2012 and 2013.
Coca-Cola's ratings are supported by its position as the largest global beverage
company. Coca-Cola has 15 $1 billion brands, including Coca-Cola, one of the
world's most valuable. Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in
Coca-Cola's beverage portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline in
CSD volumes in the U.S. and modest CSD growth in other developed countries. This
exposure is mitigated by Coca-Cola's market strength in developing, high-growth
geographies.
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola and CCR issued
obligations since default risk is very low at this level on the rating scale.
CCR's notes are structurally superior to the notes issued by Coca-Cola.
Fitch currently rates Coca-Cola as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
