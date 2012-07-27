(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating actions on Montana Board of Investments (MBOI) and Montana Facility Finance Authority (MFFA) bonds: --$95 million MBOI INTERCAP revolving program bonds affirmed at 'AA/F1+'; --$122.1 million MFFA master loan program and Montana Development Center bonds affirmed at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by loan repayments from their respective borrowers and are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund equaling maximum annual debt service and the irrevocable and absolute pledge of the MBOI to replenish debt service reserve fund shortfalls. The MBOI's pledge is met from all legally available resources, which are vast and sufficiently liquid. KEY RATING DRIVERS BOARD'S RESOURCES AMPLE: The board's resources available for board-enhanced programs are well in excess of total bond principal, supporting the long-term 'AA' rating on the bonds of both programs. Board resources additionally provide ample liquidity to purchase tendered Intercap program bonds, supporting the short-term 'F1+' rating on the Intercap program. STRONG REPLENISHMENT MECHANISM: Both programs benefit from the board's unconditional pledge to cure deficiencies from legally available funds in advance of the debt service payment date. Available funds have continued to grow, although are vulnerable to fluctuations outside the board's control. LIMITS ON DEBT: There are statutory and board policy limits on the amount of long- and intermediate-term debt that can be secured by the board's pledge. STRONG REPAYMENT HISTORY: Programs secured by the pledge have a strong repayment history, with no borrower defaults on board-backed debt to date and no draws on the debt service replenishment provision. RESOURCE-DEPENDENT ECONOMY: Loans of the authority and the board are concentrated in a state whose economy is resource-dependent and has shown significant volatility. CREDIT PROFILE The rating reflects the continued low leveraging of the MBOI's debt service reserve replenishment guarantee. As of June 30, 2012, the MBOI's guarantee backs $122.1 million in outstanding authority health care bonds issued under its master loan program and for the Montana Development Center, as well as $95.2 million in INTERCAP program and irrigation bonds issued by the MBOI itself. All INTERCAP program bonds of MBOI and master loan program bonds of the MFFA are secured by loan repayments from individual borrowers, with bondholder security enhanced by the MBOI's irrevocable and unconditional pledge to make up any deficiency in the debt service reserve fund. Fitch's long-term 'AA' rating for both programs is based on the MBOI's obligation and its substantial resources available, totaling nearly $1.7 billion at June 30, 2012. In addition, INTERCAP program bonds benefit from the MBOI's pledge to purchase tendered bonds if necessary, supporting the 'F1+' short-term rating. MBOI's INTERCAP program is primarily for Montana local governments, university and state entities, while MFFA's master loan program is primarily for health facilities. State statue limits bonds issued under the Municipal Finance Consolidation Act by MBOI to $190 million and the MFFA follows the same limit of $190 million for the master loan program. Both programs continue to benefit from a sound record of loan repayments from participating entities. Funds identified as available for borrowing in the event of reserve fund deficiency consist of the Treasurer's Fund (the state's operating fund) and a portion of the Coal Severance Trust Fund (CST). As of June 30, 2012, the book value of the Treasurer's Fund and CST together totaled $1.97 billion. The portion of the CST that is available for debt service replenishment is substantial, totaling $582 million out of $868.6 million in CST funds as of June 30, 2012 (unaudited). The board's available funds vary in amount throughout the year and have varied over time, ranging from a low of $760.9 million in fiscal 2003 to the $1.684 billion high as of fiscal year-end 2012. Despite fluctuations, the available funds remain well in excess of the amount of debt enhanced by the two programs. The corpus of the CST fund cannot be invaded without approval by three-quarters of the state legislature, although Montana's legislature periodically has allocated portions of the CST assets for investment in economic development, water projects, and other targeted programs. The legislature in the past has changed the distribution of interest income from the CST, with all earnings now appropriated or dedicated by law outside the CST. Fitch rates the State of Montana's general obligation bonds 'AA+' (see Fitch's press release dated June 22, 2011, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)