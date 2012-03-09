(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the following
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) outstanding secured bonds:
--$60,210,000 Halifax County Industrial Development Authority (VA) exempt
facility refunding revenue bonds, series 2002;
--$177,081,000 first mortgage and indenture bonds, 2003 series A;
--$212,500,000 first mortgage and indenture bonds, 2002 series B.
In addition, Fitch has assigned an implied senior unsecured rating of 'A' to
ODEC. The rating is implied because none of the unsecured debt is publicly held.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The senior secured obligations are secured by a mortgage interest in
substantially all of ODEC's tangible and certain of its intangible assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: ODEC provides wholesale power to cooperatives in
Virginia, Delaware and Maryland. Financial metrics are sound, with ODEC's debt
service coverage (DSC) above 1.20 times (x) and equity to capitalization around
30%.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY: A new $500 million credit facility will be used to provide
added liquidity as needed to supplement operating cash flows, to cover short and
medium-term funding needs and meet required collateral postings under power
purchase agreements.
BALANCED POWER SUPPLY: ODEC's generation portfolio is diverse, consisting of an
ownership share of the North Anna nuclear station (units 1 & 2), interest in
coal and natural gas-fired generation and a sizeable amount of power purchases.
The utility's long-term strategy is to meet member energy needs with a balance
of owned generation and purchase contracts.
WITHDRAWAL FROM NORTH ANNA: In 2007, ODEC filed a joint application with
Virginia Power at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a license to
construct North Anna 3. After considerable due diligence, in February 2011, ODEC
announced that it would not be participating in construction of the nuclear
unit. ODEC finalized its exit from the project in December 2011.
DEPARTED LOAD REPLACED: While ODEC no longer serves Northern Virginia Electric
Cooperative (NOVEC), formerly its largest distribution member, the subsequent
addition of 102,000 new customers in northwestern Virginia from Potomac Edison,
has largely eliminated the effect of NOVEC's loss.
CREDIT PROFILE
ODEC provides wholesale power to its 11 electric distribution cooperative
members pursuant to long-term, all-requirements wholesale power contracts. ODEC
provides its member systems power and energy requirements through a combination
of owned coal, nuclear and natural gas-fired generating facilities and purchase
power contracts.
As a result of the termination of NOVEC's wholesale power contract in December
2008, and with the addition of the customers previously served by Potomac
Edison, as of Dec. 31, 2011, ODEC served more than 550,000 retail electric
customers, representing a total population of about 1.2 million people.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this
action was informed by information from CreditScope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012;
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 20, 2011;
