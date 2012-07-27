(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Denver-based dialysis provider DaVita Inc. to pay $3.66 billion in cash, financed with new debt, and to issue 9.38 million new common shares for Torrance, Calif.-based HealthCare Partners LLC (HCP; BBB-/Watch Neg/--).

-- We are lowering our ratings on DaVita's senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'BB' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch, because the size of this debt class will increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in the event of default.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' credit rating and '3' recovery rating to DaVita's proposed $1,350 million term loan A-3 due 2017 and $1,650 million term loan B-2 due 2019.

-- The rating outlook is stable. Although the acquisition will raise DaVita's lease-adjusted debt to about 4.5x pro forma EBITDA, we expect adjusted debt leverage to return to the 3.5x to 4.0x range, where leverage is today. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Denver-based DaVita Inc. The rating outlook is stable. We lowered our rating on DaVita's senior secured debt to 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating, from 'BB', and removed it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 22, 2012, following the acquisition announcement. We lowered the rating because the size of this debt class will increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in the event of default. We revised our recovery rating on this debt to '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default, from '2', indicating an expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery. We assigned our 'BB-' credit rating, the same as the corporate credit rating, to DaVita's proposed $1,350 million term loan A-3 due 2017 and $1,650 million term loan B-2 due 2019. We assigned our '3' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our expectation for meaningful (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. We affirmed our 'B' rating, two notches below the corporate credit rating, on DaVita's senior unsecured debt. We affirmed our '6' recovery rating on this debt, indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. Rationale The rating on Denver-based DaVita Inc. reflects its "aggressive" financial risk profile (according to our criteria), distinguished by robust discretionary cash flow, which will enable fairly rapid deleveraging following its acquisition of HCP. We estimate pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 4.5x, compared with DaVita's actual adjusted leverage of 3.7x as of March 31, 2012. Our adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases; we add stock compensation to EBITDA; and we deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCIs) from EBITDA when measuring leverage. We believe DaVita's acquisition of HCP does not alter its "fair" business risk profile because DaVita will remain substantially dependent on the treatment of a single disease and its exposure to potential adverse changes in reimbursement may be compounded by the addition of HCP to its business portfolio. Its fair business risk profile also recognizes positive attributes of the dialysis sector, such as steady demand from patients with end-stage renal disease for essential dialysis treatments. Both the dialysis and HCP businesses benefit from favorable demographic trends and relatively low investment requirements. We expect DaVita's revenues to grow about 25% in 2012, assuming one quarter of HCP results and incorporating DaVita's September 2011 acquisition of DSI Renal Inc. We expect revenues of both the dialysis and managed care businesses to grow at a mid-single-digit annual rate over the medium term. We expect treatment growth at DaVita's existing centers to slightly exceed the 3.5% to 4.0% annual growth in total U.S. dialysis patients, with incremental revenue growth coming from newly opened and acquired clinics. Although we expect DaVita's EBITDA margin to decline about 150 basis points over the next two years, from the unusually strong 20.8% posted in 2011, we expect it to continue generating substantial discretionary cash flow (DCF). This is a key credit factor. Payor mix is also an important credit consideration for U.S. dialysis service companies, contributing to our fair business risk assessment. Medicare does not fully reimburse dialysis providers for treatment cost, and government programs (mainly Medicare and Medicare Advantage) pay for about 90% of the treatments DaVita provides. DaVita loses money on each Medicare treatment. Thus, the percent of treatments that commercial insurers cover, the commercial insurers' pricing, and efficient management practices are important. In recent years, DaVita has experienced some erosion in the percent of revenue from private payors, most likely because of high unemployment and improved patient mortality (commercial insurance does not cover more than 33 months of treatments). Moreover DaVita has experienced downward pressure on its realized payment rates from commercial payors. In 2011, commercial insurers accounted for 34% of DaVita's dialysis revenue, down from 35% in 2008, but only 11% of 2011 treatments were covered by commercial payors (10% in the first quarter of 2012). We expect commercial payors will continue to be very aggressive in their negotiations with dialysis-service providers. Medicare reimbursement also presents challenges. We believe changes in the years ahead likely will trim DaVita's profit margins, compared to the levels in recent quarters. As proposed, in 2014, oral drugs will be added to the bundled reimbursement rate for services and injected pharmaceuticals, which could place further pressure on DaVita's profitability. We believe increases in Medicare's base reimbursement rate (2.1% in 2012 and 2.5% in 2013) over the medium term may not cover DaVita's cost increases. Moreover, the 2011 Budget Control Act will result in a 2% across-the-board cut (sequestration) in Medicare reimbursement in 2013 unless the law is amended. Although this rate cut is not in our base-case scenario, we estimate it could reduce DaVita's 2013 revenue and EBITDA by about $140 million (including the potential effect on HCP). We believe Medicare's Quality Incentive Program will have a modest negative effect on DaVita. As of March 31, 2012, DaVita served approximately 145,000 patients through a network of more than 1,800 outpatient centers and 950 hospitals. Similar to some other health care firms with a "fair" business risk profile, DaVita has a strong position in a relatively narrow business with considerable risks. DaVita and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (BB+/Watch Neg/--), with U.S. dialysis market share of about 33% and 36%, respectively, are by far the leading players. The remainder of the market is fairly fragmented, although consolidation is occurring. DaVita's size and geographic diversity give it advantages over smaller competitors because it can more easily undertake increased spending for information technology infrastructure and it has leverage to negotiate with large commercial payors and suppliers. DaVita and Fresenius have had similar returns on capital. Fresenius also has an aggressive financial risk profile, but we view Fresenius' business risk more favorably because it is substantially more diverse, both geographically and in the range of services and products it offers. We believe HCP's Medicare Advantage business,