(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Orange
County Sanitation District, CA (the district) debt:
--Approximately $67.8 million of wastewater refunding revenue obligations,
series 2012B.
The bonds are scheduled to price via competitive sale on or about Aug. 2. The
proceeds will refund the district's series 2000-A and 2000-B certificates of
participation.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--$1.2 billion of wastewater revenue obligations (certificates of participation)
at 'AAA';
--$143.2 million of wastewater revenue refunding certificate anticipation notes,
series 2011B at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The notes and certificates are secured by installment purchase payments from the
district to the Orange County Sanitation District Financing Corp. The payments
are payable from net wastewater revenues after operations and maintenance
expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LARGE, AFFLUENT SERVICE AREA: The district's essential role as the wastewater
service provider to a large and wealthy service area of 2.5 million people and
flat rate structure provide a high degree of revenue stability.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage averaged a healthy 2.2 times
(x) over the three years ended in fiscal 2011, and liquidity was strong with
1,236 days cash on hand at the end of fiscal 2011.
DISCIPLINED RATE SETTING: The district's board has raised rates consistently and
significantly to preserve financial margins as the district undertook a major
capital program to upgrade its plants to full secondary sewerage treatment
standards.
GOOD RATE FLEXIBILITY: Rates remain very affordable at just 0.3% of the county's
median household income due to significant property tax revenues.
MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: The long-term debt burden is moderate at $541 per capita
and forecast to remain moderate over the next five years.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLANS: The district's capital plan is large but manageable,
requiring no additional debt over the next five years.
STRONG MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: Sound reserve policies, a robust strategic planning
process and long-term capital planning drive long-term financial and rate
planning processes.
SHORT-TERM DEBT STRATEGY: The 'F1+' rating reflects OCSD's long-term credit
quality and implied market access to remarket the notes.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AAA' rating reflects the district's essential role as the wastewater
service supplier to a large and wealthy service area of 2.5 million people,
strong financial performance, good rate flexibility and a large but manageable
capital plan. The rating also reflects the district's continued successful
implementation of its upgrade to full secondary treatment, which is ahead of
schedule for the December 2012 requirement under its consent decree. The
district provides wastewater service to the northern and central portions of
Orange County and about 80% of county residents.
FINANCES REMAIN HEALTHY
Financial metrics remained strong with 2.2x debt service coverage in fiscals
2010 and 2011. Coverage is forecast to remain above 2.0x through fiscal 2017.
Liquidity remains very strong with $470.3 million of unrestricted cash and
investments at the end of fiscal 2011 (equal to 1,236 days cash). The cash
reserves included $175 million that has been designated for capital spending.
With strong reserve policies and planning targets, Fitch expects the district to
maintain robust liquidity levels.
The district's board has been very disciplined in raising rates to support a
shift to full secondary treatment of sewerage discharges. Rate increases have
averaged 10% over the past five years but are expected to ease somewhat going
forward. Still, rates are very affordable at $294 a year for a single family
residential home in fiscal 2013.
The district's primary revenue streams are quite stable, with property taxes
providing about 20% of revenues and sewer fees providing 70%. Property taxes
have declined very little despite the housing downturn. The district's service
area includes relatively built-out and well-established communities such as
Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Santa Ana, which have insulated it from
the sharp declines in assessed value (AV) that have hit newly developed areas.
AV fell 1% in 2010 and 0.3% in 2011 before recovering in fiscal 2012 with a 1.4%
gain.
DEBT REMAINS MODERATE AMID SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS
The district has managed its significant regulatory and capital burdens well. In
2002, the district's board decided to upgrade its treatment of wastewater
effluent discharged into the ocean to full secondary treatment. The district
historically operated under a 301(h) waiver allowing for less than full
secondary treatment. The district voluntarily entered into a consent decree
concurrently with the issuance of a new ocean discharge permit. The consent
decree called for implementation of full secondary treatment by December 2012.
The district has essentially met this broad requirement and expects to complete
all of the detailed construction milestones in the consent decree by the end of
this year.
The district's debt burden is moderate and likely to remain moderate for the
foreseeable future. Total outstanding long-term debt per equivalent dwelling
unit (a proxy for customer count used by the district) was very close to the
median for all rated credits at $1,444 at the end of fiscal 2011 but above the
$977 median for 'AAA'-rated water and sewer utilities. Debt ratios are projected
to fall somewhat over the next five years as borrowing slows and the district
slowly amortizes debt (24% of principal is repaid in 10 years and 60% in 20
years). The district's capital improvement plan (CIP) for fiscals 2013-2017 is
large but manageable, totaling about $934 million and requiring no additional
debt. In addition to building further capacity for secondary treatment, the CIP
includes significant investments in replacement and renewal of collection system
and treatment plant facilities.
EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG SERVICE AREA
The district's affluent suburban service area continues to provide a strong
fundamental base for its operations despite a deep cyclical downturn. The
county's unemployment rate has decreased significantly over the past year,
falling to 7.5% in May from 8.5% a year earlier. While the rate remains
cyclically elevated, it is declining and remains well below statewide average of
10.7% for May 2012. Orange County's unemployment rate has traditionally tracked
lower than state and national levels. Long-term employment prospects for the
county appear solid given the large and diverse economy and high education and
wealth levels. The district benefits from its desirable coastal location, and
residents have good access to employment opportunities in the massive Los
Angeles metropolitan economy. Median household incomes are 123% of state and
143% of national levels.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)