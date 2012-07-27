(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. early childhood education provider Knowledge Universe Education's
(KUE) performance has been weaker than we had previously expected.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on KUE to 'CCC' from 'B-'
and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The
outlook is negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our concern that the company's cash
balances will continue to dwindle and that it may need another amendment to
its credit facility, which could be more difficult to obtain.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
U.S. early childhood education provider Knowledge Universe Education LLC (KUE)
to 'CCC' from 'B-'. At the same time, we removed all the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 5,
2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that absent a significant rebound in
operating performance, KUE's continued negative discretionary cash flow will
consume its cash balances. We also believe that the company will likely need
another amendment to its revolving credit facility due June 2014 by the second
half of 2013. Its covenants tighten every quarter starting September 2012
until March 2014, while continued high unemployment and strained state budgets
would likely restrict a rebound in operating performance.
Standard & Poor's rating on KUE reflects the company's "weak" liquidity
position, including its narrow headroom with amended covenants, and rising
lease-adjusted leverage (11x as of March 31, 2012), underpinning our financial
risk profile assessment of "highly aggressive." We consider the company's
business risk profile "vulnerable" because of its narrow operating focus,
sensitivity of capacity utilization rates to high unemployment, and dependence
on state and local federal subsidized programs, which are vulnerable to budget
constraints. We expect KUE to continue to underperform some of its U.S. peers,
and maintain a lower EBITDA margin.
KUE is a midsized, niche operator of child care centers, which we consider
mature, cyclical, and highly competitive. We believe these dynamics will
result in the company reporting highly variable revenues and even greater
volatility in EBITDA over the course of the economic cycle. Although the
company has the largest number of centers in this highly fragmented industry,
we estimate its overall share of the child care market is small, at less than
5%. The company also has a small presence in workplace-based child care
centers, representing about 5% of its centers, which have experienced less
volatility than its retail centers. Revenue visibility is limited, as clients
pay the company tuition one week in advance, with no time commitments or
contracts. Adverse effects of economic down-cycles, together with the
fixed-cost structure of KUE's child care center network, undermine revenue and
earnings resilience.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect full year 2012 and 2013 revenue will
decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate because of lower enrollment
due to high unemployment and softness in consumer spending. We expect pricing
to remain soft due to sluggish economic conditions, which may require the
company to give higher discounts to retain enrollment. We expect EBITDA will
fall at a mid-20% rate in 2012 and low-double-digit percentage pace in 2013,
owing to underutilized capacity and expenses declining moderately compared
with the revenue decline.
Operating performance in the first quarter was below our expectations. Revenue
and EBITDA declined 3.5% and 30%, respectively, from the prior-year period
because of lower enrollment, a decline in utilization, and a 2.8% decline in
same-center revenue. The EBITDA margin contracted to a thin 4.5% in the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, from 7.4% in the prior-year period because of
unfavorable absorption of fixed overhead and charges related to closed centers.
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating
leases, was steep at 11.0x, up from 8.3x in 2010 because of lower EBITDA. We
expect leverage to remain around these high levels throughout 2012 and in
2013. We associate leverage in excess of 5x with a highly leveraged financial
risk profile. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense weakened to
1.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 2.0x over the same period
last year. We expect that interest coverage will decline to roughly 1.4x in
2012 and 1.3x in 2013.
KUE incurred a discretionary cash flow deficit of $4 million for the 12 months
ended March 31, 2012 because of higher capital spending and a decline in
operating performance. We expect that negative discretionary cash flow will
increase for the full year 2012, based on our expectations that the company
will need increased capital spending to maintain the competiveness of its
centers.
Liquidity
We view KUE's liquidity profile as weak because of the risk that the company
will need an amendment over the next 12 months, that it could breach the
amended covenants, and that its cash balances will continue to contract. Our
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- The company would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact
adversities, in our view.
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by at least 1.2x.
-- We believe the company will need another amendment to its revolving
credit facility by the latter half of 2013, but there is a risk it will not be
able to obtain one.
Liquidity sources include KUE's cash balances of $69.1 million as of March 31,
2012, and its unused $75 million revolving credit facility due 2014,
availability of which is reduced by $43.8 million in outstanding letters of
credit and subject to financial covenant constraints. As part of the
amendment, the revolving credit facility size was reduced from $85 million,
and the financial covenants were amended, and now tighten every quarter until
March 2014. We expect discretionary cash flow deficits to increase throughout
2012 and 2013 because of declining operating performance and higher capital
spending reinvestment needs. Debt maturities are minimal, and largely consist
of a revolving credit facility due June 2014 and the $260 million 7.75% senior
subordinated notes due February 2015, which are currently trading at a
discount. We will also continue to monitor low trading levels of the company's
unsecured debt, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be
among alternatives that management could consider as the 2015 maturity date
approaches. We would most likely view such a transaction as a selective
default.
In May 2011, KUE separated substantially all of its owned real estate-related
assets from its early childhood education-related assets on a substantially
tax-free basis by distributing KC Propco Holding II LLC (which owns about 40%
of the centers) to an entity ultimately owned by the same shareholders that
own KUE. We expect that KC Propco's ability to lend credit support to KUE is
limited as underperformance at KUE could restrict the ability of KC Propco to
use it excess cash flow to support KUE as per financial covenants in its
commercial mortgage bank security.
Revolving credit facility financial covenants apply to KUE and exclude debt at
KC Propco. We estimate that KUE will have slightly less that a 15% margin of
compliance with its minimum EBITDA covenant. We expect headroom may shrink as
the covenant steps up every quarter startin