(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Even Construtora e
Incorporadora S.A. (Even) as follows:
--Long-term national scale at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-';
--BRL100 million second debenture issuance, due October 2012 at 'A(bra)'
--BRL75 million third debenture issuance, due 2013 at 'A(bra)';
--BRL250 million fifth debenture issuance, due 2016 at 'A(bra)'.
The Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable.
Even's ratings reflect the maintenance of consistent operating performance, its
conservative credit profile and adequate operational controls; factors that have
contributed to preserve its credit ratios within a scenario of greater
challenges in the Brazilian homebuilding sector in 2011. The ratings also
consider the adequate liquidity - conservatively managed by the company - and
the debt amortization profile, with low corporate debt maturities in 2012 and
2013, has allowed for a more sustainable growth basis. The classifications also
take into account Even's position as the seventh largest Brazilian real estate
construction company, with operations concentrated in Sao Paulo (Brazil's main
state in terms of GDP), and the company's project diversification by income
segment.
Fitch expects Even's operating margins to increase in 2012, once the large
majority of older projects, with lower margins, has already been delivered, and
the company reports positive operational cash flow generation from the higher
volume of project deliveries foreseen for the year. However, the operational
cash generation could be pressured again in 2013 by the higher volume of project
launches this year, together with a lower volume of project deliveries.
Even faces the challenge of preserving conservative liquidity and its debt
profile, so as to avoid pressures from a higher volume of project launches, and
an environment subject to higher costs, slower approval of projects, more
selective demand, and strong competition. Like its competitors, the company is
vulnerable to the cyclical downturns of the real estate sector, and is highly
dependent on the domestic economy and credit availability.
CONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS
Even reported consistent operating results in line with Fitch's expectations. In
the last 12 months (LTM) period ended March 2012, net revenue of BRL2.0 billion
showed a slight increase compared to BRL1.956 billion in 2010, and in contrast
with the strong net revenue growth over the previous three fiscal years. The
adjusted EBITDA of BRL375 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% in the
LTM ended 2012, negatively compares with the 21.0% reported in 2010. This
reduction was a result of higher project cost pressures suffered by all the
sector companies, as well as a lower dilution of the company's operating
expenses. Even so, this ratio remained above the sector average.
Fitch expects Even's margins to increase in 2012. The company launched BRL2.1
billion of potential sales value (PSV) in 2011, compared to BRL1.5 billion in
2010. In the first half of 2012, the company launched BRL702 million of PSV and
plans to launch BRL2.5 billion by the end of 2012. The company has been
successful in preserving a ratio pre-sales/supply ratio (SoS) above the sector
average. In 2011, the average quarterly SoS was 29%. In the first and second
quarters of 2012, this ratio was 28% and 21%, respectively. The company also
achieved a relevant reduction of the inventory of concluded units to 8% of the
total inventory at end March 2012, compared to 14% at end March 2011.
COMFORTABLE LIQUIDITY POSITION; MANAGEABLE DEBT
Even counts on sufficient liquidity to sustain its expansion plans. At end March
2012, the total cash and equivalents were BRL498 million, and the total adjusted
debt BRL1.4 billion, of which BRL578 million was short term. Even's liquidity
remains comfortable since 69% of its short-term debt is related to financings
from the Housing Financial System (SFH). This debt is guaranteed by specific
receivables from units sold and under construction, and will be liquidated by
the time of the delivery of the units, through the transfer of the receivables
to SFH creditor banks.
The company's liquidity position is strengthened by BRL226 million of
receivables of concluded units not linked to debt at end March 2012. Even's
financial strategy to preserve a relevant liquidity is positive and should allow
the company to manage an estimated PSV of BRL2.5 billion of project launches in
2012.
ADEQUATE CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Even has preserved an adequate capital structure which has assured support for
the continuity of new project launches. The SFH credit lines, as a percentage of
the total debt, represent more than half of the total debt since 2010, and at
end March 2012, they represented 54% of the total adjusted debt. The company's
strategy has focused in residential projects with unit prices of up to
BRL500,000, which make them eligible for SFH homebuyer financing. In the LTM
period ended March 2012, the total adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio was of 3.8 times
(x), while the ratio net debt/EBITDA was of 2.5x. Fitch does not expect an
increase of the company's corporate debt over the next two years and leverage
should remain near the current levels.
HIGH PROJECT DELIVERIES BENEFITS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2012
Even's Cash flow from operations (CFFO) should benefit from the increased volume
of deliveries of projects and transfer of homebuyer receivables to banks
foreseen for 2012. The company plans to deliver a total PSV of BRL1.8 billion in
2012, against BRL1.3 billion in 2011 and BRL900 million in 2010. During the LTM
ended March 2012, Even generated BRL311 million of funds from operations (FFO),
and the CFFO was a negative BRL81 million. These figures compare with a BRL404
million FFO and negative BRL265 million CFFO in 2010. Fitch expects a positive
CFFO in 2012; however, in 2012, the free cash flow (FCF) was a negative BRL158
million, after a BRL60 million dividend distribution.
As of March 2012, Even recorded a landbank with a PSV of BRL5.0 billion. This
covers about two years of project launches. The company's strategy is to have a
quick landbank turnover and continue to making new investments in landbank so as
to support its business expansion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive rating actions could be driven by relevant and consistent positive free
cash flow and leverage reduction, combined with maintenance of strong liquidity.
The ratings could be negatively affected by the combination of weakening of
operating margins; liquidity reduction; and leverage increase. Unstable
macroeconomic environment, negatively impacting the real estate sector and the
company's fundamentals, could also lead to negative rating actions.
