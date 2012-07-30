(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' issue rating to Dallas-based semiconductor manufacturer Texas Instruments Inc.'s (TI) senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. This transaction does not affect our 'A+' corporate credit rating on the company. In our view, TI's modest financial profile remains intact due to its capacity within the current rating to accommodate the transaction. The rating allows for leverage up to 1.5x through a cycle and we expect adjusted pro forma leverage to rise to about 1.5x from 1.2x as of June 30, 2012, which includes our adjustments for nearly $350 million of operating leases and $440 million of pension liabilities. The rating incorporates our assumption that $1.5 billion of debt maturing in May 2013, will be repaid, and that adjusted leverage should revert below 1.5x over the near term. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on TI, published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Texas Instruments Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/-- New Rating Texas Instruments Inc. Senior Unsecured Nts A+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)