(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A+' issue rating to Dallas-based semiconductor manufacturer Texas Instruments
Inc.'s (TI) senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds
for general corporate purposes.
This transaction does not affect our 'A+' corporate credit rating on the
company. In our view, TI's modest financial profile remains intact due to its
capacity within the current rating to accommodate the transaction. The rating
allows for leverage up to 1.5x through a cycle and we expect adjusted pro
forma leverage to rise to about 1.5x from 1.2x as of June 30, 2012, which
includes our adjustments for nearly $350 million of operating leases and $440
million of pension liabilities. The rating incorporates our assumption that
$1.5 billion of debt maturing in May 2013, will be repaid, and that adjusted
leverage should revert below 1.5x over the near term.
(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis
on TI, published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Texas Instruments Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/--
New Rating
Texas Instruments Inc.
Senior Unsecured Nts A+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)