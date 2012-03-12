(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (Sparkassen) (the Group) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+' and Support Rating at '1'. Fitch has also assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'a+' to the Group. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed 349 German savings banks' (Sparkassen) Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and 'F1+' respectively. In addition, Fitch has assigned 13 Sparkassen Long-term IDRs of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs of 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of six Sparkassen as a result of their mergers into other rated Sparkassen. A list of these 19 rating actions is at the end of this comment. For a full list of the 362 rated savings banks following these rating actions, please click the link above. Fitch's ratings for the Group and for the 362 rated savings banks are based on the approach described in its criteria report "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". Fitch has assigned Group Ratings of A+' and 'F1+', and a VR of 'a+', according to these criteria, which replace its Group Rating Floors. Fitch has not assigned a VR to the individual banks. The Group Rating, in Fitch's view, more accurately reflects the Group's economic and risk characteristics than the previous Group Rating Floors. At the same time, it represents a deviation from Fitch's "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". In particular, the German public banking sector's mutual support mechanism (which, beside the Sparkassen, notably includes the Landesbanken and the Landesbausparkassen) is not as strong as would be normally expected under these criteria. In addition, the absence of consolidated accounts and the limited integration of some of its members weaken the sector's cohesiveness. The sector's decentralised structure also weakens its corporate governance. However, these limitations are sufficiently mitigated by the well established track record of the Group, which Fitch defines to consist of the Sparkassen only and exclude the Landesbanken and other entities. The high cohesiveness of the savings banks is supported by their tested mutual support mechanism, extremely high propensity to provide mutual support, entrenched and stable relationships with their responsible public bodies (generally municipalities) and deep integration. Thus far, the support mechanism and the savings banks' strategic cohesion have always sufficed to support - at times with help from the respective municipalities - even large savings banks, and Fitch expects the mechanism to be sufficient to support individual savings banks potentially in distress. The Group Rating reflects the savings banks' strong and entrenched franchise as Germany's largest retail banking group, clearly focusing on retail and small- and medium-sized business clients. They also reflect their high and resilient profitability based on the savings banks' aggregated (i.e. unconsolidated) accounts, relatively low-risk profile and limited direct capital market exposure, strong funding and liquidity profile and sound, continuously strengthening capitalisation. The Group Rating also factors in the savings banks' relative cost inefficiency and Fitch's expectation that they will successfully defend their retail deposit franchise from increasing competition during the coming years. Sizeable interest rate risk from maturity transformation potentially gives rise to volatile returns, which is compounded by the unpredictable economic environment, but Fitch expects the related risk to remain manageable. In Fitch's view, there is an extremely high probability that the Federal Republic of Germany would ultimately support the savings banks if ever needed, given the systemic importance of the Group. The savings banks play a crucial role as providers of financial services to retail and small and medium-sized businesses throughout Germany. Thus, the respective municipal authorities, the relevant German regional states and ultimately the federal government would be extremely likely to support individual savings banks. The SRF of 'A+' reflects this. The savings banks' IDRs are at the same level as their SRF, so a downgrade of the IDR would only occur if there were a change in Fitch's view of Germany's ability or propensity to support the Group. For example, if Germany's sovereign rating (currently 'AAA'/Stable) was downgraded. Conversely, significant, sustainable de-risking of the most vulnerable Landesbanken would be a necessary condition for Fitch to envisage an upgrade of the Group's ratings. While such de-risking has already been initiated, Fitch expects that this process is likely to take several years at best. An enhancement of the public banking sector's corporate governance and decision-making processes would also be necessary for an upgrade. Germany's 426 banks reported an aggregated balance sheet of EUR1.1trn at end-2011 and achieved an operating profit of EUR8.3bn in 2011 (based on preliminary numbers and before transfers to risk reserves). The Group Rating applies to 362 savings bank members of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe out of a total of 426. Fitch rates separately S - Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'/ 'a+'), an integrated sub-group within the German public bank sector, consisting of 50 savings banks in the regions of Hessen and Thueringen and their central bank, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'). These ratings are not affected by today's rating actions. The rating actions are as follows: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen): Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: 'a+' assigned Support Rating: affirmed at '1' SRF: affirmed at 'A+' IDRs of 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+ assigned to 13 Sparkassen: Die Sparkasse Bremen AG Sparkasse Mecklenburg-Strelitz Mueritz-Sparkasse Salzlandsparkasse Sparkasse Barnim Sparkasse Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sparkasse Oder-Spree Sparkasse Jerichower Land Sparkasse zu Luebeck AG Sparkasse Elmshorn Sparkasse Loerrach-Rheinfelden Kreissparkasse Fallingbostel in Walsrode Sparkasse Schaumburg IDRs of six Sparkassen affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+ and withdrawn as a result of their mergers into other rated Sparkassen: Sparkasse Mittleres Erzgebirge Kreissparkasse Aue-Schwarzenberg Landsparkasse Schenefeld Kreissparkasse Ebersberg Sparkasse Detmold Sparkasse Stadtlohn Fitch also notes that, following mergers with other Sparkassen, three Sparkassen have been renamed: Sparkasse Erzgebirge renamed as Erzgebirgssparkasse Kreissparkasse Muenchen Starnberg renamed as Kreissparkasse Muenchen Starnberg Ebersberg Sparkasse Paderborn renamed as Sparkasse Paderborn-Detmold Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.