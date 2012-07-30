July 30 - The newly created U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is taking a more active role in carrying out its regulatory mandate under Dodd-Frank, leading Fitch Ratings to conclude that financial firms will likely face higher costs as a result of CFPB enforcement actions. This month's CFPB action against Capital One, over management of third-party contractors that sold ancillary credit card services such as credit protection, led to a fine of $210 million ($150 million of which could be in the form of customer refunds). American Express and Discover Financial Services have increased litigation reserves in recent quarters in response to notifications about joint enforcement actions from regulators, including the CFPB, related to the assessment of late fees and/or marketing practices of fee-based products. We see enforcement of the 2009 Credit Card Accountability, Responsibility, and Disclosure (CARD) Act as an opening for the CFPB to expand its regulatory reach in enforcing the provisions of the bipartisan CARD Act. The bureau has also indicated its interest in forcing card issuers to simplify disclosure statements to make them more easily understandable for consumers. A year after its creation, the CFPB now appears willing and able to levy penalties against firms that the agency believes are not operating in accordance with consumer protection laws and regulations. We expect this to push compliance and marketing costs higher for all companies subject to CFPB oversight, even if they are able to avoid penalties. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

(New York Ratings Team)