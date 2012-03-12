(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread
narrowed by 1 basis point (bp) to 201 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade
composite spread narrowed by 5 bps to 623 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread
narrowed by 1 bp to 133 bps, 'A' remained unchanged at 175 bps, and 'BBB'
tightened by 1 bp to 249 bps. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 3 bps to 443 bps, 'B'
contracted by 4 bps to 675 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 10 bps to 1,045 bps.
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities narrowed by 1
bp each to 306 bps, 293 bps, and 205 bps, respectively. Banks and
telecommunications tightened by 2 bps each to 325 bps and 321 bps,
respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year
moving average of 195 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of
631 bps and below its five-year moving average of 716 bps. We expect continued
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment,
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue
to weigh on risky assets.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)